UPDATE: Murder suspect dead after multistate manhunt

Sep. 10—Was wanted following killing of man in Ironton on Friday

An Ironton man, who was sought for a murder that took place in Ironton on Friday, is dead after manhunt that extended over all of the Tri-State.

Ironton Det. Capt. Brian Pauley said he had been notified that David Maynard was shot by police in Wayne County, West Virginia at about 2:30 a.m. at a Speedway there, after taking hostages. He was reported deceased.

Maynard had been sought by Ironton police after they were called to a home at 2607 S. 3rd St. at 8:30 p.m. on Friday

There, police discovered the body of Maynard's stepfather, dead from a gunshot wound. Maynard's girlfriend was found tied up in the home, but was uninjured.

Police advised the public to be on the lookout for Maynard, stating he was armed and dangerous and not to approach him.

On Saturday, he was sighted in Kentucky, where the Lawrence County (Kentucky) Sheriff's office said he had abducted a woman and stolen her vehicle. She was later found unharmed.

Maynard was then spotted around 9 p.m. on foot in Kenova, West Virginia, on foot, and the community was ordered to shelter in place and remain inside.

Maynard entered the gas station, a Speedway in Ceredo, after midnight on Sunday.

The hostages were unharmed in the incident.

