Murder suspect detained after foot chase in Pueblo

Pueblo police have arrested a suspect in connection to the murder of a man whose body was found Monday in a residential garage in the city.

James Matthew Tafoya, 36, was detained after a foot chase along Fountain Creek Tuesday night.

He was charged with first-degree murder, prohibited use of a weapon, vehicular eluding, and obstructing government operations, police said in a news release.

The charges are related to the murder of 51-year-old Anthony Valdez, whose body was found Monday in the 1500 block of La Crosse Ave. in Pueblo, Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter said in a tweet.

"He had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene," Cotter said.

The incident was originally investigated as a suspicious death, but Pueblo police detectives later determined the death to be a homicide, the police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

"We encourage any additional information we can receive on any case," Pueblo police spokesman Frank Ortega said. "We might already know the information and simply receive confirmation or might learn new information."

Providers of information that leads to a felony arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Suspect detained after foot chase in Pueblo, charged with murder