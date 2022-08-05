Murder suspect dies in shootout that involved CMPD, other NC agencies
A shootout between a suspect wanted on a Mecklenburg County murder warrant and law enforcement ended with his death and an officer injured in Clemmons on Friday, officials said.
Officers from several law enforcement agencies, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, found the suspect around 8:12 a.m. in the 2400 block of Lewisville-Clemmons Road, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office post. Clemmons is about 60 miles northeast of Charlotte.
Shots were fired as officers approached the suspect, and a shootout ensued, according to the post. The suspect was struck during the shootout and died at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The suspect’s name has not been released.
The law enforcement officer suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. told reporters in Clemmons. The officer is not a Forsyth deputy, he said. Kimbrough declined to reveal the officer’s identity because family had not been notified.
None of CMPD’s two officers were hurt, the department said in a statement. CMPD did not immediately respond to The Charlotte Observer’s request for additional information.
The injured officer is not a CMPD officer. The NCSBI is leading this investigation and any questions at this time should be directed to them. (4/4)
— CMPD News (@CMPD) August 5, 2022
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Greensboro Police Department also were involved in the warrant operation.
As is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings, the SBI is independently investigating this incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.