Murder suspect dismembered girlfriend, scattered body in Fresno County orchard, sheriff says

A Fresno man is being held on a $1 million bail following the gruesome slaying of slaying of his girlfriend, whose body was found dismembered, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Wright, 22, was identified as the murder suspect and booked Wednesday into the Fresno County Jail.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said that about 10 p.m. Monday night, deputies went to the 8300 block of South Hayes Avenue after dispatchers received a report of a domestic violence incident.

After contacting Wright, deputies developed evidence that the girlfriend might be deceased.

Upon conducting a search about two miles away, they found the girlfriend’s body, which had been dismembered in an orchard near Raisin City.

Botti said the victim is believed to be Samantha Sharp, 24, of Porterville, but the identity has not been confirmed through a forensic process.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detective Oscar Iniguez at 559-600-8201 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.