Murder suspect was drunk during police interview, his attorney claims

Mar. 15—LIMA — The degree of intoxication of a Lima man charged with aggravated murder in a deadly 2021 shooting was argued in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

In a reversal of traditional roles, however, it is the position of his attorney that Paul Curtis Jr. was more intoxicated than police have alleged when questioned about the shooting.

Curtis, 32, was indicted by a grand jury in January in the November 2021 shooting death of Sam McLaurin, 53, outside a residence on South Baxter Street in Lima. He had been shot approximately 18 times, according to testimony from Detective Matt Boss of the Lima Police Department during an earlier hearing in Lima Municipal Court.

Defense attorney Steve Chamberlain of the Allen County Public Defenders Office in January filed a motion to suppress statements made by Curtis to investigators at the police station on Dec. 1, alleging his client was "heavily intoxicated" at the time of the interview and therefore was "obviously unable to understand all the relevant circumstances and likely consequences of his actions ...."

Chamberlain also alleges that Curtis was not properly given a Miranda warning advising him of his constitutional rights against self-incrimination.

During a hearing Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Destiny Caldwell called Boss — who had conducted the interview of Curtis on the day following the shooting — to the witness stand. Boss said he did not interview Curtis immediately after the incident because other LPD officers had said the suspect was "highly intoxicated."

Boss said Curtis displayed no such signs of intoxication the morning of the interview, despite having allegedly consumed a fifth of tequila the previous night.

Sergeant Matt Douglas of the Lima Police Department said Curtis had displayed signs consistent with being "highly intoxicated or impaired by some narcotic" when he was arrested on the night of the shooting.

Story continues

Attorneys in the case stipulated to a video recording of Boss' interview with Curtis, which was presented to Judge Jeffrey Reed for review.

Caldwell said the video, which is nearly two hours in duration, "will show that the defendant is in the correct state of mind, that he fully understands the questions he is being asked and that he clearly answers them."

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0460