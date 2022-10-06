Murder suspect eligible for bond nearly 2 years after death of Cabarrus County deputy’s son

It’s been nearly two years since Nathaniel Isenhour was shot in the parking lot of a University City Harris Teeter store, and since then, his parents have been trying to get justice for their son.

Thursday dealt another blow to the family, however, when the suspect accused in Isenhour’s killing was made eligible for a bond to get out of jail.

Inside the courtroom Thursday, you could feel the dismay from Nate Isenhour’s family as the judge ordered a $150,000 bond for Dashawn Partlow, the man prosecutors say killed Isenhour.

“It’s disappointing, it’s disappointing,” repeated Isenhour’s dad, Sonny, after the bond hearing. “That’s a lot to take in, that’s a low bond for a murder suspect.”

Minutes before the order, the judge explained why Partlow was eligible for the bond. The judge said Nate should have never been killed, but he said in court that he believes there are holes in the prosecution’s case.

“If the state had better evidence, I wouldn’t enter a bond in this case. This was set up to rob people and shoot,” the judge said.

Prosecutors say that during Thanksgiving week in 2019, Isenhour, a 19-year-old UNC Charlotte student-athlete, was shot and killed in a shopping center parking lot. Prosecutors say Isenhour was trying to sell marijuana to Partlow before the shooting occurred.

According to the prosecution, investigators got a suspect description and geolocation data that pinged Partlow’s phone to the scene of the crime. Partlow’s attorney said that’s not enough to hold his client without a bond.

“That’s all assuming that the client had that device on him, and without some other sort of identification,” Partlow’s attorney said. “[There was] no DNA, no fingerprints on the car that I’m aware of.”

But for the Cabarrus County Lieutenant who lost his son, the chance of Partlow getting out jail haunts him.

“He’s going to be out potentially, be back on the streets,” Sonny told Channel 9. “Which other family is he going to affect because of his low bond?”

But while the family is still grieving the loss of their son, they say they’re now relying on his strength to get them through this new setback.

“Nate was a fighter, he loved competition, he loved struggle,” Sonny said. “That’s what keeps me going, is just trying to be like Nate, you know. I want to be that guy that just keeps going no matter what.”

The Isenhour family told Channel 9 they agree there are holes in the case, but they are hopeful more evidence will come to light as they get closer to a trial.

Partlow can get out of jail by paying 10% of the $150,000 bond. Another suspect, Conner Pyle, was arrested for an obstruction of justice charge.

