Murder suspect enters 'not guilty' plea

Nov. 29—The suspect in a recent homicide has entered a plea of "not guilty" after receiving legal counsel this week.

At the Kings County Superior Courthouse, suspect Jeremy Scott, 24, entered his plea before Judge Steven Barnes during his arraignment on Monday morning. Last Wednesday, Judge Barnes had issued a continued arraignment for Scott when the defense attorney in the courtroom that day — Jeffrey Boggs — stated that he had a conflict of interest preventing him from acting as Scott's lawyer, having previously represented the victim in another case.

Nima Vakili, the attorney currently representing Scott, was assigned this morning and requested a preliminary setting for Jan. 6, which he says will give him the time to go over the evidence on the case upon receiving it from Kings County District Attorney's Office.

Scott has been charged with the murder of Fabian Searcy, 29, of Hanford.

On the afternoon of Nov. 18, officers with the Hanford Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of East Cameron Street regarding reports of a shooting in the Cameron Courts Apartments parking lot. There, officers found Searcy, who'd been shot. CPR was attempted, but efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses called police reporting a dark-colored GMC SUV. Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description, going at a high rate of speed south on Brown Street towards 10th Street and made pursuit, but the SUV failed to yield, boarding SR-198 West and reportedly reaching speeds exceeding 100 mph in the attempt to get away from the police. The SUV then exited on Avenue 12 and proceeded north before stopping in a field on Excelsior and 13th Avenue, according to reports.

Scott is then reported to have fled from the vehicle, before being chased down and apprehended by K-9 Enzo. Detectives later determined that Scott and Searcy were in an argument when Scott allegedly shot the victim. It is believed that the shooting was gang-related.

Scott has been charged with murder to advance the interests of a criminal street gang. He has been set at "no bail," which Judge Barnes affirmed on Monday.