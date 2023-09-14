Murder suspect who escaped DC hospital is still on the run a week later as reward increased to $30k

The reward for a murder suspect who escaped a Washington DC hospital last week has increased to a whopping $30,000.

Christopher Haynes, 30, escaped custody at George Washington Hospital while an officer was changing his handcuffs. The suspect physically assaulted the officer and fled from the scene, according to police.

Police previously offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to Mr Haynes’ arrest.

Mr Haynes was arrested by the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in Virginia in connection with a 12 August murder, according to a Tuesday press release from the Metropolitan Police. The suspect was brought to the hospital after complaining about pain from a pre-existing injury.

After he escaped, police “searched a large area around the hospital and received numerous possible sightings of Haynes.” As of Tuesday, the search for Mr Haynes “remains active and ongoing,” police said.

“Anyone who is found to be assisting, aiding, abetting, or harboring Christopher Haynes will be criminally charged,” police added.

Police previously released footage of Mr Haynes, seemingly showing Mr Haynes climbing into a fenced-in yard shortly after his hospital escape.

Mr Haynes is described as a black male, six feet tall, approximately 205 pounds with a medium brown complexion, with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The 30-year-old was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray shorts underneath a white body suit. Police said Mr Haynes had black handcuffs hanging from his right wrist when he escaped the hospital.

Since his hospital escape, Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that they have “received numerous reports of possible sightings” and are “dedicating resources to each tip.”

Police encouraged anyone with information about Mr Haynes’ whereabouts to call them. Officers previously warned people not to engage with Mr Haynes if they spot him.

Mr Haynes isn’t the only one on the run this week. Pennsylvania police had engaged in an almost two-week-long manhunt for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante. He was finally captured on Wednesday morning after breaking out of Chester County Prison on 31 August.

On top of already facing life in prison for murder, Cavalcante has now also been charged with felony escape over his prison break.