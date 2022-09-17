Murder suspect who escaped from Lafourche jail has been apprehended, police say

An inmate charged with murder who escaped from the Lafourche Parish jail Friday has been taken into custody, authorities said Saturday.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office issued public notices Friday night that it was searching for Leroy Miles Jr., 23, who was last seen on Nicole Street in Bayou Blue.

The circumstances of his escape are under investigation, according to he Sheriff's Office, which said Saturday that it will release further details later. Miles was assisted by one or more inmates as well as one or more people outside the facility. Investigators think he squeezed through a drainage opening after removing the cover.

More:Schriever man accused of molesting 6-year-old girl, faces 4 child molestation charges

Miles is being held on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated second-degree battery in Lafayette Parish and attempted second-degree murder in Terrebonne Parish.

Miles was booked into the jail in Thibodaux Sept. 4 after being arrested by the Lockport Police Department on chastrghes of aggravated flight from an officer and obstruction of justice, the Sheriff's Office said.

"Any time someone escapes from a penal institution, he should be considered dangerous, to be sure," Lafourche Sheriff's spokesman Brennan Matherne said Friday night. "With that said, there is no evidence to suggest he escaped to further harm anyone or for retribution of anything. "

The Sheriff's Office said it worked with multiple law-enforcement agencies to follow up on leads before apprehending Miles.

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: Murder suspect who escaped from Lafourche jail is back in custody