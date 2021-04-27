Murder suspect to be extradited

Apr. 27—LAWRENCE — A Manhattan man wanted in the connection of the murder of his wife is not fighting his return to New York to face criminal charges in that state.

German Reynoso, 57, was captured by police early Monday morning at the Days Inn hotel in Methuen.

He was considered armed and dangerous and fugitive from justice after his wife was found Friday morning brutally murdered in a Washington Heights apartment, authorities said.

New York City and Methuen are roughly 230 miles apart.

Ramona Rodriguez Reynoso, 50, was found in the bathtub at her apartment on West 167th St. in Manhattan.

Police say she had been shot and stabbed in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to published news reports.

Reynoso, wearing a surgical mask and blue hospital gown, and detained in the prisoner's dock, was arraigned Tuesday morning on a fugitive from justice charge in Lawrence District Court.

Assistant District Attorney Sorina Puzzo asked for Reynoso to be held without bail on the fugitive charge, noting he's wanted in New York on a second-degree murder charge.

Judge Mark Sullivan asked Reynoso several questions about his education, mental state and if he wanted to return voluntarily to New York to face authorities.

Reynoso said he has a ninth-grade education and suffers from sugar issues, high blood pressure and depression.

"Just depression has pushed me a lot," said Reynoso, who was assisted by a Spanish language interpreter.

He said he wanted to return to Manhattan because his family is there.

It was unclear Tuesday exactly when Reynoso will be taken to New York.

Early Monday, the New York Police Department requested assistance from Methuen police regarding Reynoso, who they believed was staying at Days Inn at 159 Pelham St.

New York detectives contacted Methuen police at 5:45 a.m., according to Capt. Randy Haggar.

Methuen officers began "immediate surveillance" on the hotel. Reynoso was taken into custody without incident after he attempted to check out of the hotel, Haggar said.

The male, German Reynoso, age 57, was subsequently detained without incident as he attempted to check out of the hotel," according to information released by Haggar.

Rodriguez Reynoso's murder remains under investigation by the NYPD 33rd Precinct Detective Squad.

Her family described her as "kindhearted, hardworking and giving," according to published news reports.

Her neighbor Luis Garcia heard a dispute taking place in the building and said he was shocked to learn what happened.

"I hear something like a noise. I was thinking it was a party, somebody crying ... screaming, something, screaming like that," Garcia told CBS in New York. "Talking loud. Her and with somebody ... somebody crying."

Garcia added his neighbor was a lovely person.

"Very nice person, very friendly. Very shocking," Garcia said, according to the report.

