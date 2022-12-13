Murder suspect extradited to Paulding County after arrest in Orwell

Dec. 13—JEFFERSON — A man arrested last week in Orwell Township for a northwest Ohio double homicide has been extradited back to Paulding County, Ashtabula County Sheriff William R. Niemi said Monday.

Clay Dockery, 23, of Paulding, called police at about 3 p.m. Thursday to report his car broke down on Route 322. When deputies arrived to help, Dockery "made statements indicating he may have been involved in a double homicide," Niemi said.

Dispatchers contacted the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, which confirmed they discovered the bodies of an elderly couple, Celecitas and Bruce Williams, about three hours earlier inside a barn on their property during a welfare check.

Dockery was driving the victims' vehicle when he encountered car trouble in southern Ashtabula County, Niemi said.

No motive has been released.

Dockery now faces two counts of murder, unclassified felonies, and one count of theft, a fourth-degree felony, according to Paulding County officials.

He was held in the Ashtabula County jail, awaiting court proceedings, when he waived his right to an extradition hearing, Niemi said.