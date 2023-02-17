Murder suspect to face trial Monday

Feb. 16—GOSHEN — A murder suspect will face trial Monday.

Austin Bowlin, 37, is charged in connection with the murder of Jeffrey Crapo, 32, in March 2020.

According to the charging affidavit, after shooting him, Bowlin drove around with Crapo's body in a car to various locations in Indiana and Michigan and at one point, forced a witness to ride with him for part of the three-day-journey. Crapo's body was disposed of by the car being set on fire outside of Jackson, Mich., March 4.

Bowlin was initially taken into custody in Michigan where he was charged with arson and mutilation of a corpse, pleading no contest in August.

Public defender Matthew Johnson told the court that there may be certain stipulations that "may streamline the trial."

TRISTAIN D. RILEY

A robbery suspect was sentenced during Thursday's Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings.

Tristain Riley, 22, Riley was found guilty of eight separate robberies, at several gas stations, conveniences stores, and fast food restaurants between Aug. 27 and Oct. 21, 2020, including Meijer gas station, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen; 7-Eleven, 2700 S. Main St., Elkhart; Little Caesar's, 4568 Elkhart Road, Goshen.; McDonald's, 3429 S. Main St., Elkhart; and Dollar General, 3517 S. Main St., Elkhart.

Many of the locations were robbed more than once throughout the two-month period.

The affidavit notes that a bike matching the description of the one believed to be involved in the string of robberies as well as a handgun similar to the one described by witnesses was found in his Ashton Pines apartment. After an Oct. 11 robbery at Meijer, police said a trail camera was placed between Meijer and Ashton Pines to monitor the area.

The camera recorded images of a man on a bicycle riding from the complex to Meijer shortly before the Oct. 21 robbery. Items matching the notable description of the robber including a plaid jumpsuit, purple Bedazzled backpack, and a red wig had gone missing from another person in the apartment complex, the affidavit noted, and DNA analysis of a $100 bill from Little Caesar's showed a likely match to Riley and two unrelated people.

Story continues

Following a bench trial Oct. 18, Riley was found guilty of five of the eight counts of armed robbery including a robbery at Little Caesar's and a robbery at Meijer gas station.

"I want to assure the victims of those accounts that it is not because Judge Christofeno did not believe your testimony," Christofeno explained. "Whether you believe it or not, Mr. Riley, you received the benefit of the state having to meet the burden of proof."

Ahead of sentencing, Riley gave no statement.

During Thursday's proceedings, Riley was sentenced to a total of 58 years, with five years suspended and five years on reporting probation. Of them, 50 years will be served with the Indiana Department of Corrections and eight will be through Elkhart County Community Corrections.

JA LIAHS M. CURRY

It appears the man charged in connection with a Saturday morning murder in Elkhart has a history.

Elkhart Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno struggled Thursday morning to express his sentiment after Judge Kristine Osterday attempted to transfer nearly a dozen charges to his court to be seen alongside Ja Liahs Curry's charge of murder. Christofeno rejected all but two charges which range from several domestic battery charges to driver's license violations.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Matthew Allain was sleeping on the couch when he heard someone trying to open the door to his apartment. He informed the man that he was at the wrong apartment and the man walked away, but soon after, he heard a woman screaming from outside "Jay, you're scaring me" and "Stop, you're hurting me," so he called 911.

The 911 center received the call at 5:16 a.m. advising that there was a fight outside his apartment and moments later, Allain told officers he heard three gunshots. Elkhart city officers were dispatched to North River Landing Apartments, 2301 W. Lexington Ave. At the scene, they found Thomas Johnson, 37, who had been shot and later died at the hospital.

Officers also encountered Darienne Maust, who according to police was barefoot and appeared to have been beaten. Maust initially told officers that she'd attempted to intervene between fight involving another man and woman she fled after being injured and then heard two gunshots. But eventually admitted that the fight was between her and her boyfriend Ja Liahs Curry, whom she said had kicked, punched, and pistol-whipped her before she escaped.

She explained to officers that Curry, her and some friends had went to a bar that evening and decided to visit a friend at their apartment. When Maust was ready to leave, Curry wanted to drive, but Maust recounted that she did not want him to drive because she believed he was drunk.

Later on, Curry contacted Maust to apologize for the battery, and informed her that he'd taken her keys and went back to his home 608 1/2 N. Second St. The probable cause affidavit also indicates that during the conversation, Curry told Maust that he knew the incident resulted in a death.

According to Curry's roommate Alexander Ironside though, Curry told him that he'd had a flat tire and was sitting in his car when an unknown man walked up to him, and that he thought the man wanted to fight so he shot him.

Johnson's fiance, Jessica Noel, told police that she'd heard a woman outside yelling for help and being beaten, so she yelled for Johnson to call 911, but Johnson immediately got dressed and went outside to help instead. Noel heard a gunshot not long after and looked outside to see the man pointing a gun at Johnson as he ran back toward the apartment, where he informed Noel he'd been shot.

Curry was arrested at his home at 608 1/2 N. Second St., Goshen at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, hours after the incident.

Attorney Heidi Cintron had been previously retained for several of the misdemeanor cases, but Jessica Merino has been retained for the murder charge. If found guilty, Curry faces up to 65 years in prison.

The pretrial conference date is March 16, with a trial status conference Aug. 17, and a bench trial for the misdemeanors that were transferred to circuit court are scheduled for bench trial Sept. 18, and the jury trial is scheduled for the same.

CORREON M. MEUX

An Elkhart teen met in circuit court Thursday morning for a pretrial conference.

Correon Meux, 15, is charged in connection with the killing Logan Nussbaum, 18, Goshen, in an Oct. 15 shooting. Not much is known about the case as, due to the minor status of Meux, the case is privatized.

Public defender Jeffrey Majerek told the court that they're working on discovery. With a jury trial currently set for Aug. 7, the same day as Jordon Norton's retrial, Majerek told the court that once they were through discovery they'd have a better idea whether or not they intended to go to court.

According to Elkhart city police, Nussbaum was shot while driving at 2:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place, causing him to crash into two unoccupied parked cars and subsequently the tree line adjacent to Carriage House Apartments. Officers initiated first aid but Nussbaum was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to Meux's own admission of gang affiliation, as well as the nature of the allegations, Meux, 15, was waived to adult court. Meux claimed affiliation with the Woody Kappa Gang, although according to the order waiving him, family, friends and teachers found him to be a "good kid," and they were unaware of his daily marijuana and social ecstasy usage, or gang affiliation.

Meux's court date remains scheduled for Aug. 7, with a trial status conference July 13.

CHARLES H. MILLER

An armed robbery suspect had a pretrial conference Thursday. Charles Miller, 34, is charged in connection with a robbery that occured at Kroger, 130 W. Hively Ave. Jan. 15.

According to an affidavit, a caller contacted police to inform them of a robbery in progress and told them the man was last seen running northbound behind Kroger and had hoped a fence continuing north behind Pierre Moran Public Library, 2400 Benham Ave. The caller also advised that the man had taken a woman's purse and threatened him with a knife.

An officer located a man matching the description offered to police who appeared to have blood on his hands and a pocket knife sticking out of his waistband, blade up. According to the affidavit, the victim said she'd been returning to her car with her daughter and heard someone get into the backseat.

The man demanded the keys to her vehicle or told her to start driving (the two women did not agree) but she refused so he pulled out a knife and brought it to her neck. Her passenger grabbed a hold of the man's arm that was holding the knife, then he attempted to cut the driver's hands although her hands and the gloves she was wearing did not develop cuts on them.

She told police at that point she opened the driver's side door and dropped the keys on the ground outside the vehicle. The man walked around to the driver's side door and took her Coach purse, containing two Coach wallets, an iPhone, $74, and three silver rings, off the floorboard and left. Police found the purse in a nearby recycling container and returned the items to her. Miller denied any involvement.

During Thursday's pretrial status conference, Miller also withdrew his request for a bond hearing via his attorney. A status conference is scheduled for July 13 and Miller's jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 8.

RONNIE L. HAPNER

A man in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of an Elkhart teen saw his trial continued.

The March 6 trial of Ronnie Hapner, 34, Elkhart, was continued to Aug. 28.

Police arrested Hapner, on a charge of leaving the scene of a serious body injury accident and a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident after the deceased teen's mother Jennifer Fisher, Mishawaka, shared a home security video of a white pickup truck to Facebook, asking her community to help police find the vehicle and suspect.

Hapner is accused of hitting and killing Elkhart teen, Blaine Fisher, 18, and serious injury to another, McKade Nielsen, 18, June 4, 2021.

JEREMY C. SHULT

A pretrial conference took place for a man charged with burglarizing a California Road home in January. Shult, 36, is accused of burglarizing a home located at 2527 California Road at 11:36 a.m. Jan. 13.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a youth placed a call to 911 indicating that Shult was inside the home, had multiple warrants, and that the caller had gone outside where he was hiding behind a fence, later providing a statement affirming he did see Shult take items from the home.

Officers arrived and saw Shult exiting the home and after garnering backup and getting the youth to safety, they attempted to apprehend Shult, who fled by vehicle, disregarding traffic speed limits and control devices inside Elkhart city limits, officers said in the affidavit, before fleeing on foot.

While fleeing on foot, his gun, a loaded .22 caliber firearm, was seen being discarded into a bush on Kilbourn Street, the affidavit reads. Eventually, Shult was apprehended and officers determined that based on property located within the vehicle, the estimated value of the purses, jewelry, electronics, and other items taken from the home was valued at about $6,600.

Shult also has a previous conviction for auto theft in 2011 and officers at the jail said they found a counterfeit $100 bill in his possession during booking.

A trial status conference is scheduled for July 13, and a jury trial remains scheduled for Aug. 7.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.