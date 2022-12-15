Murder suspect faces new charges

A man charged in the murder of another man in Wichita Falls in October now faces additional charges.

Wichita Falls Police arrested Sidney Garcia, 28, on Nov. 3 for the murder of Michael Allen in the 700 block of Welch Street.

Police said that during the incident Garcia also shot another man. That man had numerous gunshot wounds to his buttocks, leg, and foot. His femur bone was shattered, which required surgery to repair.

The two additional charges against Garcia are Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. His total bail stands at $1,225,000 and he remained in the Wichita County Jail as of Wednesday.

