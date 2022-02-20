Murder suspect films scene of killing, leaves cell at scene after allegedly planning armed robbery of victim in January, prosecutors say

A woman who filmed the scene of a fatal shooting and armed robbery that she planned left her cell phone at the scene of the Gresham attack, prosecutors said Saturday during her bond hearing.

Donna Howard, 48, appeared Saturday afternoon before Judge Susana Ortiz, who denied bail during a bond hearing that was broadcast live on YouTube.

Howard is charged with armed robbery and murder in the Jan. 11 shooting death of 53-year-old Phillip Goodwin in the 8000 block of South Union Avenue, police said.

In court, Assistant State’s Attorney James Konstantopoulos said Howard left her cell phone at the scene, almost left her id and filmed the scene of the killing.

On the evening of the attack, Howard and Goodwin visited two people identified as witnesses at their home at the Union Avenue address.

When somebody knocked on the door one of the witnesses got up and returned to the dining area. Then Goodwin approached the door and suddenly person at the door yelled out and fired a gun through a locked gate, hitting Goodwin, Konstantopoulos said.

Goodwin was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short while later.

One of the witnesses recognized the shooter’s voice, peeked outside and saw the assailant, who was wearing a black fur coat.

Then Howard “began gathering items off a table,” and ran out a back door with the witness who didn’t see the shooter while the other witness spotted Howard’s id card on the table and threw it out after them, and then called 911, Konstantopoulos said.

A break in the case came on Jan. 18 when a man went to the 6th District police station and gave them a red cell phone he’d found at his home, where the homicide occurred. He unlocked the phone and showed police several text messages “relating to the homicide,” Konstantopoulos said.

Police learned the phone belonged to Howard, who was texting people named “mom” about a possible robbery of someone named “Sleepy,” who was the person she fled the home with. The phone also had messages from another person talking about getting guns on the day of the fatal shooting, Konstantopoulos said.

Story continues

After Howard was arrested Thursday, she told police she’d contacted a friend of her dead son via Facebook in order to set up a robbery, that she’d gone to the home earlier that day to purchase illegal drugs and that she and the victim entered the home together, Konstantopoulos said.

Additionally, she told police she’d made a video in the home, identifying people inside, the knock at the door and the shooting of Goodwin, Konstantopoulos said.

Howard, of the of Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood, is due back in court on Wednesday.

rsobol@chicagotribune.com