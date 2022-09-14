Murder suspect in Forestside Drive shooting pleads not guilty

Jonathan Thompson pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the September 12 killing of Zachary Castellow.

Police responded to calls of shots fired at 6:37 p.m Monday and arrived at Castellow’s residence on Forestside Drive. By the time officers arrived Castellow was on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMT efforts to resuscitate were unsuccessful and coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Castellow dead at 7 p.m.

Sergeant Donna Baker of the Columbus Police Department Homicide Division said witnesses saw Thompson approach the property Monday night and later heard gunshots come from the home.

In the initial investigation it doesn’t appear Castellow was armed according to Baker’s testimony.

Baker said Thompson turned himself in at police headquarters around 9 p.m. and turned in a weapon that matched the caliber of the shell casings found at the crime scene.

The weapon along with six shell casings have been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further analysis.

Baker confirmed that there is at least one person who witnessed the shooting, but provided no further details in her testimony as the investigation is ongoing.

The case was referred to Superior Court, where bond will be set.