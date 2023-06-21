Murder suspect found dead Tuesday in Berrien County jail cell

ST. JOSEPH ― The 60-year-old Stevensville man charged with the Sunday shooting death of a Baroda Township woman was found dead in his Berrien County jail cell on Tuesday at about 12:45 p.m.

Unsuccessful life-saving measures were taken by jail staff and paramedics. There were no apparent signs of trauma, and an autopsy will be performed in Kalamazoo to determine the cause of death, according to a release from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Father's Day murder: Stevensville man arrested after Sunday fatal shooting in Baroda Township

The Michigan State Police have been asked to conduct an investigation.

David Lee Mabry was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting of a 57-year-old woman, who was sitting on the back patio of her Baroda Township home with her husband when she was shot by Mabry without provocation.

Mabry, who knew the couple, was facing a murder and weapons charge.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Authorities investigating death in Berrien County Jail