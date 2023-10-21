Murder suspect found incompetent, ordered to state hospital

Oct. 21—JEFFERSON — The woman accused of killing a 48-year-old Ashtabula man was found not competent to stand trial on Wednesday, but her condition is restorable, according to court officials.

This means Laura White, 53, of Ashtabula, is incompetent to stand trial at this time, but can be restored to competency through in-patient or outpatient treatment.

White underwent two competency evaluations, as requested by defense attorneys, according to Municipal Court records.

Psychologists testified during a competency hearing Wednesday in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris' courtroom that they believe White is incapable of understanding the nature and objective of the proceedings against her or assisting in her defense.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

White was then taken to a state mental hospital with the hope of restoring her competency with therapy and drugs, according to a court official.

In a year, another competency hearing will be held to determine if White is competent, an official said.

Police believe White shot Chad Fitzer to death with a handgun on April 4 or 5, and then hid his body in a crawl space at the rear of her house, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell has said.

White is charged with five felonies: aggravated murder with a firearm specification; murder with a firearm specification; felonious assault with a handgun; tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse, according to court records.

If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison.

Fitzer was reported missing April 5 and last seen in the 1800 block of Harbor Ave., police said.

When police executed a search warrant at White's Harbor Avenue residence, they found a deceased male, who had suffered one or more gunshot wounds, Stell said.

Police suspected foul play and arrested White on a warrant involving unrelated charges of kidnapping and assault with a razor, according to court records.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office performed the autopsy, which showed Fitzer suffered two gunshot wounds — one in the neck and another in the chest, Ashtabula County Chief Coroner's Investigator, Amber Stewart said.