Murder suspect had house full of guns, may have planned mass shooting, Maryland cops say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mitchell Willetts
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Police solving a murder investigation in Maryland say they may have prevented a mass shooting.

Joshua David Eckenrode, 19, of Thurmont, was arrested this week on accusations he killed former classmate Curtis Mason Smith, a statement from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said. But detectives uncovered much more than they expected through their investigation, including several guns, explosive materials, and plans to carry out mass murder.

Executing a search warrant on Eckenrode’s home, police found three live explosives, eight guns — including an AR-15 — and a written apology to his family for “having to go out this way,” according to charging documents, the Frederick News Post reported.

Eckenrode had also drawn up a “plan of action” outlining an attack, according to the outlet.

“Our detectives and deputies, along with officers from the Frederick Police Department, have been working around the clock to solve this murder,” Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations commander said in a statement Wednesday.

Curtis Mason Smith, also 19, went missing earlier this month before his body was found in a car Sunday, with a 9mm bullet wound to the head, outlets report. The murder investigation led authorities to Eckenrode, a former classmate of Smith’s.

“These professionals worked every lead, tip, and call they received and through their investigative efforts this person was quickly identified and detained,” Crone said.

After uncovering Eckenrode’s cache of weapons, documents show police believe had they not closed in on him in time, Smith may have only been Eckenrode’s first victim — and far from his last, Fox 5 reported.

Evidence suggests Eckenrode was “possibly intending to carry out a mass shooting and/or mass casualty event,” according to charging documents.

In the murder case, Eckenrode and Smith had been discussing a vehicle sale for several weeks, with Eckenrode offering to buy Smith’s current car if he were to buy a new one, the TV station reported.

A family member told police that Smith had recently acquired a substantial amount of money.

Outside the apartment where Eckenrode stayed, investigators found human blood in the driveway, and garbage bags filled with bloody towels and clothes, including a sweatshirt witnesses say Smith was wearing the day he disappeared, WUSA reported.

There’s no indication that Smith was involved with Eckenrode’s planned attack, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins told the outlet.

“I don’t believe for a minute that they were involved together in any of this thing that we’re talking about such as any type of mass event,” Jenkins said. “It’s all over the county. Everybody just doesn’t know why. What was the motive, what was the reason?”

Eckenrode has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, a sheriff’s office release said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with useful information is encouraged to call the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131, and reference case #21-025637.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida City hires law firm to proceed with mass evictions

    Florida City’s elected commission voted Tuesday night to hire a Coral Gables law firm to represent the town against a lawsuit filed by about 70 residents facing eviction from a city-owned trailer park.

  • Woman convicted in adoption scam has ditched her home confinement, NC officials say

    The 41-year-old was supposed to serve the remainder of her prison sentence at her house in Asheville.

  • Democrats confront White House over lack of AAPI Cabinet representation

    Two Democratic senators of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage confronted a senior White House official Monday night over the absence of AAPI representation in President Biden's Cabinet, four Senate aides familiar with the call tell Axios. Behind the scenes: Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), backed up by Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), leveled the complaint to deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon during a Zoom call between the White House and the Senate Democratic Caucus.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Hours earlier, Biden finalized the permanent secretaries of the 15 executive departments when the Senate confirmed former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as Labor secretary.Duckworth noted that the Cabinet lacks a single AAPI member, according to four Senate Democratic aides briefed on the call. Hirono backed her up.Between the lines: The discussion follows last week's mass shooting in Georgia and national calls to address AAPI discrimination, racism and targeting.But from the start of his administration, Biden has faced calls to include more Asian Americans at top levels of his administration, including as Cabinet secretaries.Vice President Kamala Harris is the first woman, African American and Asian American to hold that position. Biden's U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is also Asian American. The positions are Cabinet-level, but they are not considered Cabinet secretaries.O’Malley Dillon brought these points up during the call in response to Duckworth’s concerns, and she spoke about the administration’s commitment to fighting hate against the Asian American community, two sources briefed on the call said. She also "reaffirmed that she and the White House are committed to building, engaging a diverse coalition and ensuring it’s represented in government," one of the sources said.Go deeper: AAPI lawmakers ramp up pressure on Biden to nominate Julie Su for Labor secretaryLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Daily Show' Montage Makes A Mockery Of Trump Prediction For Biden's First Presser

    The former president's "never talked to me that way" whine goes under the spotlight in the supercut.

  • 'Everybody wants him': Trump to launch social media platform in coming months, aide says

    His spokesman's claim comes after the former president was banned from an array of platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

  • Fort Lauderdale cop accused of online sex chat with a minor

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Fort Lauderdale police officer has been arrested on charges that he engaged in sexual chats online with an undercover detective that he believed was an underage girl. Broward sheriff’s detectives arrested Louis James Walsh, 29, at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department on Wednesday. Walsh was still in the Broward Main Jail as of 6 p.m. Investigators say Walsh sent a ...

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Critics Tell GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert What To Do With Her ‘Prayers’ After Boulder Shooting

    "This may be the worst ever 'thoughts and prayers' message in the aftermath of a mass shooting," one Twitter user hit back at the pro-gun Colorado Republican.

  • White House Exploring Executive Action on Gun Control: Report

    The White House is privately considering taking executive action on gun control, including strengthening background checks and increasing community anti-violence funding, according to a new report. The administration has been toying with the idea of taking executive action on firearms for weeks, according to the Washington Post, though it has faced renewed calls for gun legislation in the wake of a week that saw two mass shootings in the United States. The White House is also considering regulating “ghost guns” which are devices assembled at home and lacking serial numbers, making them more difficult to track. The report comes as Biden on Tuesday publicly called for tighter gun laws after a gunman opened fire in a Boulder, Colo. grocery store, killing ten people, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. In a public address on Tuesday, Biden proposed a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines, and an expansion of background checks during gun sales. “I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said. He signaled he might offer new legislation to supplement two bills that have already passed the House, which are aimed at closing loopholes gun background-check system. Though Biden had pledged on the campaign trail to send a bill to Congress on his first day in office repealing liability protections for gun manufacturers and closing background-check loopholes, that promise never came to fruition. However, administration officials rebuked claims that they had not focused on gun control. “We are certainly considering a range of levers, including working through legislation, including executive actions to address not just gun safety measures, but violence in communities,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. “So that is — has been under discussion and will continue to be under discussion.” Gun legislation will be a tough sell in the evenly divided Senate, though: even if every Democratic senator supported a measure, at least ten Republican votes would be needed in order to pass the evenly divided chamber. Democrats including Senator Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Representative Jason Crow (Colo.), Representative David Cicilline (R.I.), and Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Malcolm Kenyatta have used the shootings to call for an end the 60-vote threshold required to pass most legislation in the Senate. “Things won’t get better until Democrats get rid of the filibuster and finally pass gun safety legislation that a huge majority of Americans support,” Warren wrote in a tweet. “What are we waiting for – another tragedy?” However, because Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, has opposed the two House bills as too far-reaching, Democrats would not even have the votes to pass the legislation by a simple majority. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) recalled a failed attempt to push gun legislation in 2019 after two mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, but he said, “This Democratic Senate will be different.” Yet Schumer would not promise that any specific legislation would pass.

  • High school chancer tried to beat former NBA professional 1 on 1 and the result went viral

    Youngster made a big mistake challenging former Boston Celtics player for his shoes

  • ‘The Lost Sons’: A baby snatched from a Chicago hospital in 1964 was reunited with his parents 15-months later. But was it the same baby?

    Paul Fronczak was abducted from a Chicago hospital in 1964, before being allegedly found 15-months later. New documentary, The Lost Sons, reveals that all was not as it seemed.

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro branded ‘psychopathic leader’ as three die from taking ‘Covid kit’ he promoted

    Sao Paulo governor rebukes right-wing populist president as death toll approaches 300,000

  • GOP senator defends blocking voters from casting ballots on Sundays: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • Dr Jill Biden reveals she was paid less than male teacher colleagues as Megan Rapinoe says she’s been ‘devalued’

    Dr Jill Biden has revealed how she experienced unequal pay compared to her male colleagues while working as a teacher, as Megan Rapinoe explained how she felt “devalued” while working as a professional soccer player. “There are women still in the same position,” Dr Biden continued.

  • QAnon peddles latest conspiracy theory beyond parody linking Hillary Clinton to Suez ship

    A Taiwanese cargo ship? A Secret Service code name? The plot of a Ben Affleck movie? World Water Day?

  • Trump foe Megan Rapinoe finally went 'to the f---ing White House' to discuss the USWNT's equal pay fight

    Rapinoe and Purce met with the president to discuss the USWNT's equal pay lawsuit, which has served as a rallying cry for women across the country.

  • Trump’s Covid vaccine chief fired from GSK board after sexual assault allegations

    GlaxoSmithKline revealed Moncef Slaoui was terminated following an investigation into allegations