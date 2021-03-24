Murder suspect had house full of guns, may have planned mass shooting, Maryland cops say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mitchell Willetts
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Police solving a murder investigation in Maryland say they may have prevented a mass shooting.

Joshua David Eckenrode, 19, of Thurmont, was arrested this week on accusations he killed former classmate Curtis Mason Smith, a statement from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said. But detectives uncovered much more than they expected through their investigation, including several guns, explosive materials, and plans to carry out mass murder.

Executing a search warrant on Eckenrode’s home, police found three live explosives, eight guns — including an AR-15 — and a written apology to his family for “having to go out this way,” according to charging documents, the Frederick News Post reported.

Eckenrode had also drawn up a “plan of action” outlining an attack, according to the outlet.

“Our detectives and deputies, along with officers from the Frederick Police Department, have been working around the clock to solve this murder,” Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations commander said in a statement Wednesday.

Curtis Mason Smith, also 19, went missing earlier this month before his body was found in a car Sunday, with a 9mm bullet wound to the head, outlets report. The murder investigation led authorities to Eckenrode, a former classmate of Smith’s.

“These professionals worked every lead, tip, and call they received and through their investigative efforts this person was quickly identified and detained,” Crone said.

After uncovering Eckenrode’s cache of weapons, documents show police believe had they not closed in on him in time, Smith may have only been Eckenrode’s first victim — and far from his last, Fox 5 reported.

Evidence suggests Eckenrode was “possibly intending to carry out a mass shooting and/or mass casualty event,” according to charging documents.

In the murder case, Eckenrode and Smith had been discussing a vehicle sale for several weeks, with Eckenrode offering to buy Smith’s current car if he were to buy a new one, the TV station reported.

A family member told police that Smith had recently acquired a substantial amount of money.

Outside the apartment where Eckenrode stayed, investigators found human blood in the driveway, and garbage bags filled with bloody towels and clothes, including a sweatshirt witnesses say Smith was wearing the day he disappeared, WUSA reported.

There’s no indication that Smith was involved with Eckenrode’s planned attack, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins told the outlet.

“I don’t believe for a minute that they were involved together in any of this thing that we’re talking about such as any type of mass event,” Jenkins said. “It’s all over the county. Everybody just doesn’t know why. What was the motive, what was the reason?”

Eckenrode has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, a sheriff’s office release said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with useful information is encouraged to call the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131, and reference case #21-025637.

Recommended Stories

  • Cotton to introduce bill banning 'critical race theory' in military

    GOP senator from Arkansas joins 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss his legislation and ongoing border crisis

  • In Senate race, combative Brooks leans into Trump ties

    U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who helped lead GOP objections to President Donald Trump’s loss and came under fire for remarks he made preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Wednesday stressed his support for Trump as he began his Senate bid but declined to commit to supporting Sen. Mitch McConnell for GOP Senate leader. The north Alabama firebrand is seeking the seat that will be vacated when Sen. Richard Shelby retires.

  • Mass shooting witnesses recall moment gunman opened fire

    The ordeal in Boulder is the second mass shooting that has taken place in the U.S. in less than a week.

  • Woman convicted in adoption scam has ditched her home confinement, NC officials say

    The 41-year-old was supposed to serve the remainder of her prison sentence at her house in Asheville.

  • The Dow Jones Plunged Today. Here's Why.

    U.S. indices at large were trading lower as investors weigh comments from Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen, as well as recent lockdown measures in Europe. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) traded as low as $323.45 Tuesday before ending the day down by 0.97% at $324.06. Weakness for the Dow came from industrials, who were the most hammered names for the index. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) finished lower by 0.79% at $389.50. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.44% at $317.22. Watch the testimony from Powell and Yellen in the video below: View more earnings on DIA Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The gainers were few for the DIA Tuesday, but among them were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). The DIA saw the biggest setbacks from industrial names, the biggest laggards Tuesday included the likes of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT). Elsewhere On The Street Investors who have owned high-flying tech companies, stay-at-home plays and Reddit “meme” stocks have made a killing in the market in the past year. But you didn’t have to be a stock-picking genius to generate some historically good returns since March 23, 2020... Read More Certain buyers of MacBooks made by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) between 2015 and 2019, equipped with so-called “butterfly keyboards” would be able to continue their lawsuit against the tech giant, which has been given class-action status... Read More Ahead of GameStop Corp.'s (NYSE: GME) earnings print, foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai released a report showing that the retailer's traffic is showing the narrowest year-over-year visit gap in months... Read More See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe QQQ Rallied Today. Here's Why.The Nasdaq Rallied Today. Here's Why.© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Elon Musk Confirms Refreshed Tesla Model S Will Bring Back 7 Seat Option

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S Sedan used to have a seven seater option. Customers could select the option when building the vehicle on Tesla's site with the two jumper seats in the back of the car, which was great to fit two children. These seats were discontinued, but in an October 2020 tweet responding to a question about a return of the seats, CEO Elon Musk said "You never know." Now it seems that 7 seat option will be returning to the Model S refresh, although there is currently no option available on Tesla's site. When touting the impressive specs of the Plaid Model S, Musk said the Plaid S will be the first production car to achieve a 0 to 60 under two seconds, while also having four doors and seven seats. "The new Plaid S is our best car ever. Will be first production car to achieve 0-60mph in under 2 secs & it has four doors & seats up to 7 people." — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2021 Tesla's Model S refresh was expected to start deliveries in February or March according to Musk, but no known deliveries have happened yet. The long range Model S has a range of 412 miles, while the Plaid version has a range of 390 miles. The Model S starts at $79,990, and the top trim Plaid Plus, available at the end of 2021, costs $149,900 with a range of 520+ miles. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMusk Says Tesla Will Wait For Progress On Full Self Driving Before Wider RolloutTesla's Version 11 UI Update Leaked In Model S Refresh Images© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Maryland women pour it on Alabama 100-64 to reach Sweet 16

    The Maryland Terrapins are ruthless and relentless on offense and rolling once again into the Sweet 16. Angel Reese scored 19 points, leading a wave of scoring off the bench, as No. 2 seed Maryland and its offensive juggernaut overwhelmed No. 7 Alabama 100-64 on Wednesday in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament. “It showed the balance of our team and the depth that we have,” Terrapins coach Brenda Frese said.

  • Fearful of federal ‘gun grabs,’ lawmakers seek to use SC militia law

    “There’s a lot of good American citizens out there ... that are just afraid that at some point of time, the federal government, under any administration, may come and try to infringe on their Second Amendment rights,” said the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Thomas Corbin.

  • Biden puts Harris in charge of border crisis

    President Biden is putting Vice President Harris in charge of addressing the migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border, senior administration officials announced on Wednesday.Why it matters: Just as President Obama tasked Biden with fixing the U.S. economy after he assumed office in 2009, Biden is putting his own vice president in charge of a problem threatening to overshadow the new administration's successful launch.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Harris will lead efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle (Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador) to manage the flow of unaccompanied children and migrant families arriving at the border in numbers not seen since a surge in 2019."Starting today, the Northern Triangle nations and Mexico will know there was one senior official dedicated to this effort. To be very clear, this is an important task," a senior administration official told reporters during a conference call.It was held just an hour before a White House event with Biden, Harris, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.The announcement and high-level meeting, coming the same day the White House arranged a trip for senior aides and members of Congress to South Texas, illustrated the breadth of the administration's efforts to get control of the problem.Republicans say Biden is to blame for refusing to reinstate a Trump-era policy to expel unaccompanied minors, as well as more accommodating language the president's own press secretary concedes is connected to the administration's humanitarian values.What they're saying: "President Biden said during the transition, whatever the most urgent need, he would turn to the vice president," one of the three officials briefing reporters said, "and today he is turning to the vice president."The first goal will be stemming the flow of illegal migrants to the U.S.In a broader context, Harris also will work on establishing a strategic partnership with the Central American countries "based on respect and shared values," another official said.The work will be conducted with the understanding that "these countries are our friends and our neighbors. They are members of our shared community of the Americas and within the Western Hemisphere."Details: One official said Harris spoke Wednesday morning with Ricardo Zúñiga, the State Department’s special envoy to the Northern Triangle.Zúñiga and other top border officials left earlier this week for Mexico and planned to go on to Guatemala with the goal of addressing local problems fueling the migration north.They include lax responses to the coronavirus pandemic, rampant crime, as well as the aftereffects of two hurricanes that blew through the region.The Biden administration has discussed increased aid to address some of these root concerns.The bottom line: "The people of the Northern Triangle certainly deserve to experience freedom and opportunity, and be able to access protection within the Northern Triangle," one official told reporters."They shouldn't have to come to the United States to seek that freedom and opportunity, and that's what she'll be working toward."Among the items to tackle are local corruption and ways to improve local economies.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Maryland governor signs $577M HBCU settlement bill

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed legislation on Wednesday to settle a 15-year-old federal lawsuit relating to underfunding at the state’s four historically Black colleges and universities for $577 million over a decade. Hogan, lawmakers and school officials described it as a landmark in addressing historic inequities in funding for the schools. “We finally got to this day," Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, a Democrat and the state's first Black speaker who sponsored the bill, said to applause at Bowie State University, adding that she is a sister and a mother to HBCU graduates.

  • The battle for who will be the next Dallas Cowboys cornerback is heating up

    At his pro day on Wednesday, South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn eclipsed the performance of Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II, who was impressive a day earlier.

  • Should the Cowboys have let Dak Prescott hit the open market?

    Jerry Jones didn’t have unique information about the money that was coming from the TV networks. The real question is whether he had any idea that the broader free-agency market would be as soft as it has become. Reflecting on the first eight days of free agency and, seven days before that, the Cowboys’ decision [more]

  • Some potential free agents the Vikings could still sign in 2021

    The Minnesota Vikings still have some holes to fill. Do you think the team does that in 2021 free agency?

  • NBA Power Rankings: Nets still on top, Bucks climbing fast, Lakers slide

    Even shorthanded, the Brooklyn Nets just keep on winning.

  • ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Head Writer Promises a Very Different Sharon Carter

    Sharon Carter didn’t return in the first episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” But head writer Malcolm Spellman promises that when Emily VanCamp pops up she’ll be a vastly different character compared to her last appearance in “Captain America: Civil War.” “I feel like we honored Sharon in a very, very major way,” Spellman told TheWrap. “Go back and look at ‘Civil War,’ take that piece of mythology, and imagine in your head what must have been happening over these last three movies since then.” While Sharon was never confirmed to have been snapped out of existence during the climax of “Infinity War,” she was listed among The Vanished. Her face is shown during the early moments of “Avengers: Endgame” when the computer at the Avengers’ compound is running through the list of everyone who perished. That doesn’t necessarily mean she was snapped away, however, since Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) was also listed among those who were turned to dust (guess the Quantum Realm is a no-fly zone for the Infinity Stones). Also Read: 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier': Georges St-Pierre Tells Us How Batroc Pinned Down Sam Wilson We last saw Sharon midway through “Civil War,” when she risked her career to help Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) escape from authorities — and also shared a brief kiss with Steve. When asked if the Disney+ series would touch on the, ahem, weirdness of the fact that Steve went back to live out his life with Sharon’s great-aunt Peggy, Spellman said “I can’t get into that.” VanCamp previously told EW: “We’re obviously going to find out where Sharon’s been all this time because she’s been on the run.” So it sure seems like that decision to help the three escape made her an international criminal, whether or not she was Blipped. “Sharon finally gets to really grow up. I mean, she’s a very young actor anyway, has a baby face and only appeared in a few seconds,” Spellman said. “Now she gets time on screen to unpack that Marvel mythology and how it affected her. I really think people are gonna be stunned by it, and how grown she is now.” Read original story ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Head Writer Promises a Very Different Sharon Carter At TheWrap

  • These At-Home Cardio Exercises Require No Equipment and Work Up a Serious Sweat

    Do these bodyweight moves when you can’t get outside for a ride.

  • Democratic Texas Rep. explains why he thinks migrant holding centers are so crowded

    Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, explains what prompted him to release photos of a crowded migrant holding center in Texas.

  • Jessica Simpson Talks About Her Pandemic Year and Bringing Her Kids Into the Family Business

    The star told FN, "Personally, home has been the grounding silver lining for my family."

  • U.S. Senate Republicans try to pressure Biden on border policy

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republicans put their opposition to President Joe Biden's border policy on full display on Wednesday, with a symbolic show of their own legislation aimed at pressuring the White House to change course on its handling of migrants. Republicans blame a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, including unaccompanied children, on Democrat Biden's decision to reverse former President Donald Trump's policies to deport illegal immigrants, keep asylum seekers in Mexico and complete construction of a border wall.

  • 'Nomadland,' Pixar's 'Soul,' 'My Octopus Teacher' are big film winners at Producers Guild Awards

    "Nomadland" continued its awards season surge, along with animated "Soul" and the documentary "My Octopus Teacher," at the Producers Guild Awards.