Murder suspect Hartwell competent to stand trial

Jan. 11—PRINCETON — A woman who was charged in July 2021 with first-degree murder after shooting a man she said was "possessed by a demon" has been found competent to stand trial.

Monica Suzette Hartwell, 53, of Lashmeet was brought Monday before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a status hearing. Hartwell was arrested on July 26, 2020 after the shooting death of 62-year-old Michael Walker at a Lashmeet residence.

In August 2021, Trooper First Class M.C. Shiflette of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment testified during Hartwell's preliminary hearing that he was dispatched about 3:30 p.m. July 26 after a shooting was reported on Presbyterian Avenue in Lashmeet. When he arrived, he saw Walker lying on his home's front steps, bleeding from a wound and not moving.

After the house was cleared and Hartwell was taken into custody with help from other troopers and Mercer County deputies, Shiflette entered the home and saw a .410 single-shot shotgun on the couch.

Hartwell was placed in a state police cruiser after she was arrested. She first declined to be interviewed after being advised of her Miranda Rights, but Shiflette said she spoke to him later when he checked on her.

Neighbors told investigators that both Hartwell and Walker "had mental issues that day" and had been drinking earlier that day, Shiflette said.

"I believe Ms. Hartwell told me she was schizophrenic and bipolar," Shiflette testified at the preliminary hearing. "Ms. Hartwell told me (Walker) believed he was God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit, and she did not believe that. She believed that he was possessed by a demon."

Swope was informed Monday during a status hearing that Hartwell was competent to stand trial, according to records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office. Her trial was set for Jan. 25, but it was moved to a later date. A pretrial hearing was set for February.

Hartwell is currently being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

