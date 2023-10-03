Murder suspect held on $5 million bond in fatal shooting at AutoZone in Polaris area

Columbus police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal August shooting of a customer who attempted to intervene in an armed robbery attempt at an AutoZone store in the Polaris commercial area.

Zackeyis Davis, 22, of the East Side, has been charged in Delaware County Common Pleas Court with aggravated murder in the shooting death of 43-year-old Alejandro Fajardo-Torres, according to court records. Davis was ordered held on $5 million bond during his initial court appearance on Monday.

According to court records, around 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 24, Davis and another unidentified person were attempting to rob the AutoZone store at 8338 Sancus Blvd., at gunpoint. Fajardo-Torres, who was a customer and had a concealed carry permit, attempted to intervene and help the store clerk, who had been pistol-whipped, police have said.

Davis allegedly shot Fajardo-Torres, who died at the scene from his injuries, police said,

Fajardo-Torres had been in the store near his home to pick up a part for his vehicle, according to his fiancé, who is among his survivors along with a 10-year-old son, as well as an extended family and large number of friends. A candlelight vigil held outside the store several days after the homicide drew a large crowd.

Police said at the time of Fajardo-Torres' death that the robbery was believed to be linked to several other robberies around that time in which auto parts stores were targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police homicide detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of bystander at Polaris area AutoZone