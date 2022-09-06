Murder suspect held without bond

Sep. 6—NORWALK — The man accused of killing a woman and her child in Willard, whose bodies were found Saturday morning, appeared in court Monday.

Zachary T. Boster, 25, of West Main Street in Greenwich, faced a preliminary hearing in Norwalk Municipal Court.

Boster is facing at least two charges of aggravated murder in the deaths of Brandi Chong Thornton, 31, and Juelz Bryant, 13, who were found dead Saturday morning in a Myrtle Avenue home.

"The defendant is facing at least two charges of aggravated murder. The court finds by clear and convincing evidence from information provided by the state that the defendant does present a real and substantial flight risk. Further, the court finds by clear convincing evidence that the state had an exceptionally strong case against the defendant in each instance," according to court records.

"As a result, it is ordered that the defendant be held without bond."

A preliminary hearing is set for 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Boster advised he was unable to obtain his own counsel and the court appointed a public defender.

The defendant appeared virtually from the Huron County Jail.

The Huron County coroner, Dr. Jeffrey Harwood, said the remains of Thornton and Bryant were sent to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for autopsies, but it wasn't clear when those would take place.

Criminal record

Boster was released from a Mansfield prison in April, according to information from the state prison department. He was serving time for March 2020 burglary and domestic violence convictions.

He was sentenced to one year on each charge. The sentences were ordered to run consecutively.

"The offender's history of criminal conduct demonstrates that consecutive sentences are necessary to protect the public from future crime by the offender," the sentencing report stated.

In March 2018, Boster was accused of stabbing a man in the eye in Norwalk. He later led state troopers on a vehicle pursuit that began in Greenwich and ended in Ashland County, according to a Norwalk police report.

Story continues

Three months later, in June 2018, Boster allegedly stole a car.

The two indictments were combined and Boster pleaded guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply. He was sentenced to 17 months in prison on each charge to be served concurrently.

Prosecutors dropped two counts of felonious assault, one count of tampering and one count of failure to comply in exchange for Boster's guilty plea on the two remaining charges.