UPDATE: Murder suspect identified, dies from self-inflicted wound

4
Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Nov. 3—The suspect in Monday night's double homicide in Joplin, who was identified by law enforcement officials Wednesday, has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

David L. Rush, 34, of Wyandotte, Okla., asked to speak with detectives working the case before purportedly shooting himself during an armed standoff early Wednesday with officers in Newton County.

The Newton County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that Oklahoma authorities were pursuing the suspect in a vehicle when he entered Newton County on U.S. Highway 60 and turned south onto Antelope Road and then got out on foot.

A standoff ensued involving Newton County deputies, Seneca police, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Oklahoma officers during which the suspect displayed a handgun several times and indicated he might shoot himself, according to the Newton County sheriff's office.

Rush asked to speak with Joplin detectives working the slayings of Stacy Rush and Eric Stampfli at 2216 S. Annie Baxter Ave. during about three hours of negotiations, which concluded with the suspect shooting himself.

Police said earlier today that Joplin investigators went to the scene. But it is unclear at this point if they were able to speak with the man before he turned the gun on himself.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.

Recommended Stories

  • The Case of the Headless Woman: Target 11 examines one of the region’s most baffling unsolved cases

    Eight years ago a teenager found the severed head of a woman while walking home from school. They searched for the body and clues about what happened. 11 Investigates Rick Earle revisits the case of the headless woman on Wednesday at 11 p.m. during WPXI Tonight.

  • Macau's MGM Cotai casino reopens after tests show clear of COVID

    Macau casino MGM Cotai, operated by MGM China, reopened on Wednesday after being sealed for three days after a dealer was found to be infected with COVID and authorities quarantined more than 1,500 people inside in response. All of the people held in the casino resort in the Chinese special administrative region tested negative for the coronavirus and had been released, health authorities said, however they must take daily coronavirus tests. Macau closely follows China's "dynamic zero" coronavirus policy which seeks to immediately curb any outbreaks.

  • Should Big Oil pay extra taxes on record-setting profits?

    Supporters say a windfall tax would prevent "war profiteering" that has helped make gas so expensive, but critics warn the idea could backfire and push prices even higher.

  • Factbox-North Korea's expanding missile capabilities

    This week's record number of North Korean missile launches, which included an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), underscored the nuclear-armed state's efforts to rapidly advance its arsenal amid stalled denuclearisation talks. North Korea has launched more than 60 missiles this year, more than ever before. Its record schedule began in January with the launch of a new "hypersonic missile," and went on to include long-range cruise missiles; short-range ballistic missiles fired from rail cars, airports, and a submarine; and its first ICBM launches since 2017.

  • Mattress Mack defends popping off on Phillies fans

    Houston's Mattress Mack was seen on video shouting expletives to a Phillies fan after the Astros took a devastating loss in Game 3. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff has more on the story.

  • Starbucks Q3 Preview: What's in Store?

    SBUX shares have been no exception to the market's woes in 2022, down more than 25% and lagging behind the S&P 500 by a fair margin.

  • US Condemns Apparent Failed ICBM Test by North Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- The US condemned what it said was the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea on Thursday, as Pyongyang continued a barrage of weapons tests to protest allied military drills. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyRussia Resu

  • TV audience for World Series Game 3 on Fox down 2.7%

    The Philadelphia Phillies' 7-0 win over Houston in Game 3 of the World Series was seen by 11,162,000 viewers on Fox, down 2.7% from last year's third game. This year's audience was up 34% from the 8,339,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers' 6-2 win over Tampa Bay in 2020, the lowest-rated World Series. Including Fox Deportes and Fox’s streaming platforms, this year’s Game 3 was viewed by 11,373,000.

  • Bulls' Patrick Williams bringing energy to make consistent impact

    Patrick Williams scored a season-high 16 points, but his strong performance moved past points and into playing with purpose.

  • Tim McGraw honors his World Series champ father, Tug, at Phillies game

    Tim McGraw made the jumbotron at Citizens Bank Park, where he donned his father's jersey from when he was a player with the Philadelphia Phillies.

  • 3 brothers die in suspected drug overdose, CO family says. ‘All I can do is cry’

    “Nothing can take away the hurt and pain,” one family member wrote on social media.

  • Bodycam Shows Moment Cops Found Hope Solo Passed Out in Walmart Parking Lot

    Winston-Salem Police Department/Handout via ReutersBodycam footage has shown the moment police discovered former U.S. soccer star Hope Solo passed out in a North Carolina parking lot with her 2-year-old twins asleep in the back seat. The footage, from Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereik’s camera and obtained by Queen City News, shows the moment the officer pulls up in front of a black GMC Yukon in the Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022.Solo appears disoriented as she converses with Offic

  • Son tracks down mom’s stolen car and opens fire on people inside, Missouri cops say

    They fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood and a chase ensued, police said.

  • Woman’s kids ‘destroy’ her boyfriend’s house, pour cement down toilet, TN cops say

    The kids then called their mom in jail to “brag” about what they’d done, police said.

  • 27 people indicted in connection with San Diego liquor store said to be site of constant criminal activity

    More than 200 felony charges, including attempted murder, gun crimes and drug sales, have been filed for crimes in the Mountain View neighborhood. Investigators say clerks at the liquor store worked in concert with gang members and stole nearly $2 million in food assistance.

  • 4 men plead guilty to conspiring to sexually assault sedated wives

    Four men pleaded guilty on Monday in a Singapore court to conspiring with other men to drug their wives with sedatives before raping them afterward to fulfill their wife-sharing fantasies. The court has placed the case under a break and will be resumed at a later date for the men’s sentencing arguments.

  • Fact check: Paul Pelosi and alleged attacker were both clothed when police arrived

    KTVU Fox 2 mistakenly reported that David DePape was in his underwear at the time of his attack on Paul Pelosi; they've since retracted the report.

  • Ohio jury orders police officer to pay $4.4m to family of Black man he killed

    Jury offered damages to family of Luke Stewart, who was killed after being approached when asleep, but did not indict the officer

  • Mayor arrested for attempted murder in Halloween road rage incident: Police

    The mayor of a small town in Oregon has been arrested for attempted murder following a road rage incident on Halloween that led to him firing multiple gunshots at a family of four, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 8:43 p.m. on Halloween night when a family of four -- two adults and two children, ages 5 and 8 -- were traveling south on Highway 281, about 65 miles east of Portland, Oregon, when they encountered an SUV that was driving erratically, according to a statement from the Hood River County Sheriff's Office. The SUV suddenly pulled over to the side of the highway, which caused the driver of the family vehicle to become concerned and slow down in order to get a description of the erratic driver and his vehicle to report it to the police, the sheriff's office said.

  • Son of Afrobeats Star Davido, Dead at Three-Years-Old

    More sad news continues to come out of the music world.