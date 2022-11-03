UPDATE: Murder suspect identified, dies from self-inflicted wound

Nov. 3—The suspect in Monday night's double homicide in Joplin, who was identified by law enforcement officials Wednesday, has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

David L. Rush, 34, of Wyandotte, Okla., asked to speak with detectives working the case before purportedly shooting himself during an armed standoff early Wednesday with officers in Newton County.

The Newton County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that Oklahoma authorities were pursuing the suspect in a vehicle when he entered Newton County on U.S. Highway 60 and turned south onto Antelope Road and then got out on foot.

A standoff ensued involving Newton County deputies, Seneca police, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Oklahoma officers during which the suspect displayed a handgun several times and indicated he might shoot himself, according to the Newton County sheriff's office.

Rush asked to speak with Joplin detectives working the slayings of Stacy Rush and Eric Stampfli at 2216 S. Annie Baxter Ave. during about three hours of negotiations, which concluded with the suspect shooting himself.

Police said earlier today that Joplin investigators went to the scene. But it is unclear at this point if they were able to speak with the man before he turned the gun on himself.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.