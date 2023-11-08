Murder suspect indicted as an adult

Nov. 8—An Odessa teenager marked his 17th birthday by being arrested on a capital murder charge and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Akias Kwentae Clarrett was indicted by an Ector County grand jury on Oct. 30 in the death of Gonzalo Diaz Jr.,16, and transferred from the Ector County Youth Center to the Ector County Adult Detention Center Monday, his birthday.

Detectives have learned a group of people agreed to meet at the Carriage House Apartments on North Dixie Boulevard to conduct an unlawful firearm transaction. Surveillance video showed three people approached a car containing four people and Kannin Shorter, 18, and Clarrett shooting into the vehicle.

Three people were injured and Diaz was killed.

Clarrett and Jayven Landerth, 18, were arrested in July and Shorter was arrested in September.

Clarrett is being held on surety bonds totaling $400,000. Bonds of $600,000 and $500,000 have been set for Shorter and Landerth, respectively.