Murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong is back in the US after arrest in Costa Rica

Rebecca Rosenberg
·2 min read

Texas yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong, accused of fatally shooting romantic rival and pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in a love triangle murder, was returned to the U.S. on Saturday from Costa Rica and held on a $3.5 million bond, according to court records.

Armstrong, 34, had fled to Costa Rica and was hiding out at a hostel and taking yoga classes in a remote beach town after she allegedly gunned down 25-year-old Wilson on May 11 in Austin, Texas.

Armstrong’s live-in boyfriend Colin Strickland, also a pro cyclist, was allegedly having an affair with Wilson and had taken her out to dinner earlier that evening, police said.

U.S. Marshals escorted Armstrong in handcuffs Saturday through the George Bush International Airport in Houston to a vehicle waiting outside, according to a video obtained by ABC 13.

KAITLIN ARMSTRONG MURDER SUSPECT: POLICE PHOTO SHOWS DRAMATIC TRANSFORMATION

Her face was obscured by her hair and she was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, black jogging pants and flip-flops, the video shows.

She was booked at the Harris County Jail and will remain there until she’s transferred to Austin, where she faces first-degree murder and other charges. Her bond was set at $3.5 million, and if she makes bail, she would also be subject to GPS monitoring and an 8 p.m. curfew, court records show.

After leading authorities on a 43-day manhunt, Armstrong was captured Wednesday by local police in Santa Teresa Beach. She had cut and dyed her hair brown to disguise her appearance and had a bandage over her nose and bruises under her eyes at the time of her arrest, an official said.

She also had a $6,350 receipt for a cosmetic surgery procedure among her possessions at Don Jon’s Surf and Yoga Lodge, where she was staying under a different name, according to a report from Inside Edition.

KAITLIN ARMSTRONG MANHUNT: TEXAS LOVE TRIANGLE MURDER SUSPECT CAPTURED ON COSTA RICA BEACH, MARSHALS ANNOUNCE

A witness, Zachary Paulsen, told the media outlet that he found the receipt in a locker that included her passport and a second passport belonging to her sister, Christine.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla previously said Armstrong used a passport that wasn’t hers to hop on a May 18 flight from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to San José, Costa Rica.

Police say Armstrong shot Wilson to death after the cyclist, who was in town for a competition, went swimming and then ate at Pool Burger with Strickland.

TEXAS MURDER SUSPECT KAITLIN ARMSTRONG THROUGH THE YEARS: LOVE TRIANGLE FUGITIVE SEEN IN DECADES-OLD PHOTOS

Moments after Strickland dropped Wilson off at the apartment where she was staying, Armstrong’s SUV was captured on surveillance video pulling up outside the home, police said.

Cops questioned Armstrong May 12 and released her. She fled first to New York City then Costa Rica, according to U.S. Marshals.

Austin-based law firm Cofer & Connelly, which is representing Armstrong, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas woman accused of killing pro-cyclist arrested in Costa Rica

    Yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong, who was wanted for the alleged murder of Moriah Wilson, was apprehended in Costa Rica after a six-week manhunt.

  • Putin congratulates troops on 'liberating' Luhansk

    STORY: "I ask you to give a state award to all service personnel who have excelled during this military action (in Ukraine's Luhansk region). Based on your daily reports, I know there are a lot of brave, professional and gutsy - in a good way - soldiers in the Russian army. They all should be decorated with all the relevant state awards," he said.In a televized meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin said the troops involved in the operation to capture the Luhansk region should rest, but that other military units should continue fighting.

  • North Texas teen safe after Amber Alert; ex-boyfriend wanted in kidnapping case

    Update: Garland police said the teen is safe as of Sunday afternoon, but they have an active warrant out for her 20-year-old ex-boyfriend, David Emanuel Maldonado.

  • Cyclist murder suspect in custody

    Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, who is suspected of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, is now in custody after being on the run in Costa Rica for weeks.

  • Hidden Sparrows, Missing Tattoos, And 19 More Hidden Details From "The Umbrella Academy"

    Five may be a vicious assassin, but he's not above a peanut butter and marshmallow sandwich.View Entire Post ›

  • Man critical after holiday shooting in Memphis, police say

    The shooting happened in the 1500 block of McLemore Avenue.

  • Meet Washington's 'Crypto Queen,' a Republican senator who owns $100,000 in bitcoin and wrote a bill to finally regulate the industry

    Sen. Cynthia Lummis owns bitcoin, understands crypto, and has the power to police it, a rare combination in an aging Congress and new technology.

  • White House declines to clarify Biden's comments imploring gas stations to lower prices

    The White House did not address specific questions from Fox News about President Biden's post imploring gas station's to lower prices, pointing to previous speech.

  • "Mr. Cowboy Culture": Rodeo, ranching legend Alvin Davis praised for impact on West Texas

    A tribute to the rodeo legend and West Texas native Alvin Davis, who recently died at 94

  • Trevelin Queen ready to put his stamp on Sixers, show what he can do

    New Philadelphia 76ers addition Trevelin Queen is ready to put his stamp on the team as he moves forward with his career.

  • 49ers offseason roster: Cornerback group in much stronger position

    The #49ers' investment at cornerback over the last two offseasons looks like it's paying off. The latest from @nicholasmcgee24:

  • Las Vegas Strip's New Resort Casino Rising in Unique Location

    The pandemic somehow led to a major construction boom in Las Vegas. Resorts World Las Vegas opened during the pandemic bringing a major new resort casino the somewhat neglected north end of the Strip. The most notable project might be Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a project that has been on a nearly 20-year odyssey, which appears on track for a late-2023 opening.

  • Jennifer Lopez Went Luxury Car Shopping in the Most Low-Key Outfit Ever

    It's so easy to copy.

  • Wimbledon surprises

    American Amanda Anisimova defeated 11th-seeded Coco Gauff in three sets and top-ranked Iga Swiatek dropped to France’s Aliza Cornet in two sets.

  • Luhansk Military Administration on Russian capture of Lysychansk: Russian troops outnumbered ours 10 to 1

    MONDAY, 4 JULY 2022, 08:00 In the fight for Lysychansk, Russian troops outnumbered the Ukrainian troops by around ten-to-one. The Russians are currently consolidating their positions in the city. Source: Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "To the very last day of the defence of Lysychansk, our medics continued to hospitalise the injured, our firefighters conducted rescue operations, and police officers recorded instances of crimes, all under int

  • Without Roe, what happens to IVF?, Nathan's hot dog eating contest preview: 5 Things podcast

    IVF parents worry loss of Roe could expose them to liability for mishandling embryos, Nathan's hot dog eating contest returns: 5 Things podcast

  • Five things to know about the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

    To paraphrase Ron Burgundy, the Scottish Open is kind of a big deal.

  • Copenhagen shooting suspect remanded in psychiatric ward

    The chief suspect in a Copenhagen mall shooting was Monday remanded into a psychiatric care facility, one day after three people, including two teenagers, were shot dead. "The court remands the 22-year-old in a closed psychiatric ward," Copenhagen police said in a statement, following a two-hour hearing involving the suspect. The suspected perpetrator of the attack, which took place late on Sunday afternoon, would be kept in custody for at least 24 days, which can then be extended, according to police. The young man was brought before a judge at midday at the Copenhagen district court on Monday. Wearing a blue T-shirt, he listened as the indictment for murder was read out, before the hearing continued behind closed doors. According to public broadcaster DR, citing several unnamed sources, the suspected gunman had tried to reach a psychological help line shortly before the attack, but authorities would not confirm this. Copenhagen police chief Soren Thomassen had already told a morning press conference that the "suspect is also known among psychiatric services", but declined to comment further. The attack occurred on the heels of the city playing host to the start of the Tour de France cycling competition and seeing the return of the Roskilde music festival after being cancelled due to Covid-19 curbs. - 'Violent contrast' - "I think we have rarely experienced such a violent contrast as yesterday," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said as she arrived to pay tribute to the victims at the scene. "But today I think we must pay tribute to the victims, show our sympathy, our help and support, and support all those who have been affected," she told reporters. Copenhagen's mayor Sophie H. Andersen announced Monday a memorial service was being prepared. The three killed have been identified as two Danish teens, a girl and boy both aged 17, and a 47-year-old Russian living in Denmark. Speaking at an afternoon press conference, Copenhagen police inspector Dannie Rise said that in total 10 people had been injured by gunfire, including the three dead, with another four being seriously injured. Rise also said police had received a large amount of witness accounts and videos from the public, and were in the process of "putting the puzzle together" to establish a motive. Given the victims' varied ages and genders, Thomassen said they appeared to have been randomly targeted and there was nothing to indicate it was an act of terror. The police chief said there seemed to have been preparation ahead of the attack and that he was not aided by anyone else. - No licence - About 20 more sustained light injuries in the panicked evacuation after the shooting. Thomassen added that they believed videos of the suspect, which have circulated since late Sunday on social media, to be authentic. In some of the images, the young man can be seen posing with weapons, mimicking suicide gestures and talking about psychiatric medication "that does not work". Three videos believed to have been posted to YouTube by the suspect were all titled "I don't care". YouTube and Instagram accounts believed to belong to him were closed overnight, AFP noted. The shooting occurred Sunday afternoon at the busy Field's shopping mall, located between the city centre and Copenhagen airport. According to police, the shooter was armed with a rifle, a pistol and a knife, and while the guns were not believed to be illegal, the suspect did not have a licence for them. - 'Are you OK?' - Eyewitnesses told Danish media they had seen more than 100 people rush towards the mall's exit as the first shots were fired. The mall was busy because of a planned concert with British singer Harry Styles at the nearby Royal Arena that had sold 13,500 tickets but was&nbsp;cancelled at the last minute. "We got dressed for the concert, we were on our way," Maria Enevoldsen, who had returned to the mall Monday to pick up her car, told AFP. "Our friend (in the mall) called, asking 'are you OK?' and then we heard gunshots over the phone," she said. The shooting came just over a week after a gunman opened fire near a gay bar in Oslo in neighbouring Norway, killing two people and wounding 21 others, though on Monday Norwegian police said they saw no link between the events. In February 2015, two people were killed and five injured in Copenhagen in a series of Islamist-motivated shootings. map-jll/imm

  • Texas Football Recruiting: 2023 class commitment tracker

    Texas' 2023 class is shaping up nicely.

  • Arlington Bowie WR Kelby Valsin commits to Texas Tech

    Arlington Bowie’s Kelby Valsin, a Class of 2023 prospect, announced his verbal commitment via social media Monday to play for the Red Raiders.