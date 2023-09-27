Murder suspect Kevin Mason arrested in South St. Paul, 2 weeks after accidental release from Indianapolis jail

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minneapolis murder suspect is now again behind bars after he was mistakenly released from an Indianapolis jail earlier this month.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office in Indiana announced that Kevin Mason was arrested Wednesday in South St. Paul by the U.S. Marshal Service.

"I want to extend my thanks to everyone involved in assisting with the arrest. The brave men and women of the USMS District of Minnesota worked diligently and courageously to bring this wanted dangerous fugitive to justice," Eddie M. Frizell, U.S. Marshal for the District of Minnesota, said.

The USMS later confirmed with WCCO that the arrest occurred around 1 p.m. on the 900 block of Summit Avenue. There were no incidents or injuries during the arrest.

Mason, 28, was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Dontevius Catchings in the Shiloh Temple parking lot in June of 2021. The gunfire broke out during a visitation for a man who died in a shootout in front of a downtown Minneapolis nightclub. Mason was charged by warrant in Hennepin County roughly two months later.

After more than two years on the run, Mason was arrested in Indianapolis on Sept. 11. But he was released two days later due to a mistake made by jailhouse employees.



Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said Mason's girlfriend picked up up near the jail. A massive manhunt has been underway ever since - until Wednesday's arrest.



"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and congratulations to the USMS for concluding this manhunt and safely bringing Mason back into custody," Forestal said. "Our federal partners have kept us informed throughout the entire process. We are truly thankful for their assistance and wide resources — most specifically, their task force partnerships with local law enforcement agencies that have allowed them to pursue Kevin Mason throughout the country."

Mason is not facing charges in Indianapolis.



This is a developing story, so check back for more.

NOTE: Video is from Sept. 19.

