Murder suspect in Kings Mountain Court shooting pleads not guilty

Jamez Xavier Starr pleaded not guilty Thursday to the Sept. 3 murder of Jaelon Latrevion Langley at 1223 Kings Mountain Court Apt. A.

According to Columbus police Sergeant Thomas Hill’s testimony, a witness told Hill that on the evening of September 3, Starr opened fire on Langley using two firearms.

Langley sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Piedmont Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:09 p.m.

Hill said there were two juvenile witnesses and one adult witness to the crime.

Brionna Durham, the investigator’s key witness, was with Langley when he was shot and is the victim of the aggravated assault charge Starr faces. Durham and Starr are related.

Starr turned himself in to police Monday afternoon.

Officers found six .40 caliber shell casings and two 9 mm shell casings at the scene of the crime according to Hill.

The case will proceed to Superior Court where bond will be determined.