A Kings Mountain man is dead after police said he was identified as a person of interest in a double homicide in South Carolina.

According to a press release from Kings Mountain Police Department, just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, Cherokee County authorities contacted Kings Mountain Police and requested assistance in locating Sajad Damon Roberts, 50, of Landry Drive in Kings Mountain.

Roberts was a person of interest in an early morning double-homicide that occurred in Cherokee County, the release said. Officers went to the address provided for Roberts at the 200 block of Landry Drive and located him inside his garage with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release said. Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kings Mountain Police are assisting Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Murder suspect from Kings Mountain found Wednesday morning