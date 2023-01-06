Murder suspect Kobe Brown pleads guilty to first-degree murder

Jan. 6—WELCH — Life in prison is the possibility a McDowell County man is facing after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death of a man who was shot, hit with a shovel, run over by an ATV and then set on fire in September 2021.

Kobe Brown, 25, of Havaco pleaded guilty to first-degree murder during a hearing before Circuit Court Judge Edward Kornish. Brown was arrested September 2021 along with a second person, Raquel Deshowa Adams, 35, of Welch after the death of Marcus Darcell Edwards, 33, of Welch. Edwards was found deceased on Sept. 20, 2021 in the Havaco area.

Adams later surrendered to officers and troopers with the Bluefield Police Department and the West Virginia State Police. Brown then surrendered to deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.

The case started on Sept. 20, 2021 when McDowell County 911 got a call about a body found in the Little Egypt section of Havaco, Cpl. R.L. Blevins with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office stated in a criminal complaint.

"Through the process of investigation, it was determined that (Brown) was responsible for the death of the victim," Blevins said in his report. "It was also discovered that the defendant did conspire and act in concert with Raquel Adams in the death of the victim."

Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett said Thursday that Brown pleaded guilty during a hearing Wednesday to first-degree murder. The prosecutor's office made a recommendation of mercy, but whether Brown would receive this recommendation would be up to Judge Kornish. With a recommendation of mercy, Brown would be eligible for parole after serving 15 years in prison, but parole would not be guaranteed.

A recommendation of mercy was made so Edwards' family would receive closure and not have to go through a trial, Puckett said.

"He was shot and then he was hit with a shovel and set on fire," Puckett said of the victim's injuries. "And there is video surveillance where it appears he was run over with an ATV prior to being set on fire."

The surveillance videos came from security cameras on two Havaco homes which were obtained with search warrants, Puckett said.

Brown said he did not hit Edwards with an ATV.

Adams previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, Puckett said. Part of the plea agreement included Adams testifying if Brown's case had gone to trial.

Second-degree murder carries a possible sentence of 10 to 40 years in prison, according to the West Virginia Code.

Brown's sentencing has been scheduled for late March. A sentencing date for Adams had yet been set Thursday.

Both Brown and Adams are being held at the Southwest Regional Jail.

"It was investigated by the McDowell County Sheriff's Office and the investigating officer was Cpl. B.L. Blevins," Puckett said. "They were actually assisted by the (West Virginia) State Police Welch detachment and the State Fire Marshal's Office."

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

