Murder suspect left alone in interrogation room lets bodily functions run wild: video

Self-incriminating remarks weren't the only thing a suspected killer couldn't hold inside during a 2015 interrogation.

Loril Harp seemingly implicated himself in a 1993 Missouri homicide while talking to himself and an unknown person during a phone call after detectives left the interrogation room.

He also ripped several loud, "blrrrrrtt"-sounding farts in videos obtained by Fox News Digital via public records request.

In one video, Harp lifts his butt off the chair, breaks wind, yells to himself, "I didn't kill him. I didn't kill Steve, man," and pushes out another one.

Loril Harp passing gas during "dead time" in a 2015 interrogation, which is when police leave the room.

Harp was referring to Steven Weltig, a 40-year-old store owner in Arnold, Missouri, who was killed in 1993.

The incriminating comments – and hard-to-ignore farts – during the 2015 interrogation "dead time," which is when detectives leave the room, were vital to closing the case, the detectives said.

During a phone call seen in one of the videos, Harp said things like, "I'm not under arrest , but I probably will be before I leave here."

In another, he's yelling at himself, saying he didn't kill Weltig. He was constantly twitching, shuffling in his chair, tapping his feet.

Cpl. Brett Ackermann and Detective Cpl. Josh Wineinger picked the case back up in 2020, which included a review of several hours of the 2015 interview.

"Watching that dead time helped us," Wineinger told FOX 2 St. Louis during an on-camera interview. "I was 100% convinced at that point."

Ackermann pointed out a phone call Harp made when no one was in the room and paraphrased the conversation.

"He was on the phone with someone saying, ‘I’m going to jail.' Stuff that would indicate he was guilty of this," Ackermann said.

Loril Harp made what detectives described as "incriminating remarks" during dead time in his 2015 police interrogation in connection with a 1993 Arnold, Missouri, homicide.

That was enough for detectives to bring Harp back for questioning in 2020 when he was 68 and in failing health.

He dodged questions, played dumb and was evasive for more than three hours of a 3½-hour interview, which was recorded on audiotape and shared with Fox News Digital through a public records request.

Toward the end of the interview, Ackermann told Harp they knew he was in the shop at the time of Weltig's death, and they knew a gun went off. They needed to know how.

"How did it happen?" Ackermann asked Harp. "How did it happen that (Weltig) got a bullet hole in his head? And you're the only other person there, Loril?"

Loril Harp's mugshot in 2020 after he was charged in connection with a 1993 homicide in Arnold, Missouri. He died a year later.

He denied shooting Weltig twice and claimed Weltig charged at him with a gun. Harp began to describe the altercation and then momentarily paused.

"Keep going," Ackermann said.

"I grabbed his hand and hit him until he dropped the gun. And then I hit him again, and then I took off out the door," Harp said. "I hurt him. I know I hurt him. Like I said, I fight. I hit him f------ hard. But I didn't shoot him."

The shooter used the store's side door to make his getaway, so the detectives' ears perked up when Harp mentioned the side door.

They asked him what he did when he got home.

"I showered, I had a bunch of blood on me," Harp told the Arnold detectives.

One of the detectives repeated what he had said. "You had blood on you?" the detective asked.

"I must have if I shot him. Or he shot me," Harp said.

"You weren't shot," one of the detectives replied.

Harp tried to backtrack and said the blood was from a fistfight. But it was too late. The detectives had him.

He was arrested Sept. 30, 2020, and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

At the end of the interview, Wineinger asked Harp, "Doesn't that feel better? After 27 years, to know that you don't have to worry for the rest of your life with this hanging over your head."

He died a year later at the age of 69 from an undisclosed illness.

Fox News Digital's Mitch Picasso contributed to this report.





