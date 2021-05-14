Hearing for man last seen with missing tiger turns into a circus

Houston police believe India the tiger, who is still missing, has traded hands up to eight times this past week in the city's exotic animal trade.

- --there is the man who linked to that missing Houston tiger was released on bond. This morning, he will be back in court. And it's possible he'll be sent back to jail. ABC13 reporter Mycah Hatfield live now at the Fort Wayne County courthouse with a look ahead. Good morning, Mycah.

MYCAH HATFIELD: Hey, good morning, Tom. This morning is big for Victor Cuevas. He was arrested on Monday night for evading as part of this whole tiger fiasco. And he bonded out, yes, but he was already out on bond stemming from a 2017 murder charge.

So this morning, a judge is expected to decide if his bond should be revoked in that murder case. His attorney tells us he does not believe his client was evading and says just because you leave the scene of where something occurred does not mean that you are evading. Houston police say after India the tiger was spotted in the West Houston neighborhood on Sunday and Cuevas was seen on video bringing it inside a home that he got in a white vehicle and left the scene at a high speed with the tiger. Officers say they attempted to pursue him, but they lost sight of Cuevas. He was arrested Monday and bonded out on Wednesday.

- And we're not even sure who's even driving the white vehicle. It leaves-- they say that Victor Cuevas is the driver, and they say there's a tiger in there. But you can't see it on the video. And you see him leaving.

You don't see any police chase, and you don't see any red lights? You don't see anybody saying I'm a police officer-- you need to stop or anything like that. That's not evading. You know, it's not a crime.

MYCAH HATFIELD: And that hearing is set to begin at 10 o'clock this morning. We're also on day 6, and we still don't know where India the tiger is. Live at the Fort Wayne County Courthouse. Mycah Hatfield, ABC13 "Eyewitness News."

- Thank you, Mycah. Meantime, the "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin is using her star power to find that tiger. She went on Instagram and announced a reward.

CAROLE BASKIN: We are offering a $5,000 reward if the person who has India the Tiger will release that cat to a sanctuary. This tiger does not belong in private hands. And we need to get the tiger to safety as soon as possible.

- Again, the tiger spotted right there last in the Memorial area.