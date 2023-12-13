Murder suspect makes first court appearance

Dec. 12—The man charged with second-degree murder after a disturbance on U.S. Highway 36 escalated into a deadly shooting last week in a gas station parking lot was arraigned in court Tuesday morning.

Nathan L. Keegan, 25, of Kansas City, Missouri, appeared in front of Associate Circuit Judge Rebecca Spencer for the brief hearing. He remains in the Buchanan County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Keegan will return to court at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, for a bond review and preliminary hearing.

Keegan is charged in the death of Curtis R. Cruse, 35, of St. Joseph. The two pulled into the parking lot of the Speedy's Gas Station at 1310 S. Riverside Road at about 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 8, after what police described as a disturbance on the highway.

An officer who was called to the scene reported that he found an unresponsive Cruse on the ground surrounded by a group of people who pointed at Keegan, naming him as the shooter, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

The officer who placed Keegan under arrest found a loaded handgun in the driver's seat of the vehicle Keegan was standing near, according to court documents.