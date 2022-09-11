Murder suspect makes initial appearance

Sep. 10—EAU CLAIRE — A Cadott woman is being held on a $750,000 cash bail in connection with the homicide of a 46-year-old Eau Claire man.

Kristina K. Keppert, 39, made her initial appearance Friday in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.

As conditions of her bail, Keppert cannot have contact with her co-defendants or anyone involved in illegal drug activities. She must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Keppert returns to court Sept. 20 for a preliminary hearing.

Authorities say Eddie Banks was shot to death over $500 in drug money owed to one of the co-defendants.

Banks was shot in a vehicle outside a town of Washington motel on June 15 and his body was dumped in a ditch along a road in the town of Clear Creek, authorities said.

Co-defendant Philip R. Novak, 37, of Milwaukee, is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday. He is charged with felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and bail jumping.

Co-defendant Vanessa J. Ketteman, 24, of Chetek, returns to court Sept. 27 for a preliminary hearing. She is also being held on a $750,000 cash bail. Ketteman is charged with a felony count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.

According to the criminal complaint:

A passerby contacted authorities at 11:03 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, about a dead body seen in the ditch on the E11000 block of Mallard Road in the town of Clear Creek.

The body was identified as Banks. An autopsy conducted by the Ramsey County, Minn., medical examiner's office determined that Banks had one bullet wound. The bullet entered his right cheek and was recovered in his left rib cage.

During the course of the investigation, Novak, Ketteman and Keppert were identified as suspects.

Novak asked Ketteman to drive him to Eau Claire because he wanted to meet with Banks to get money that was owed to him. They stopped in Cadott to pick up Keppert.

Story continues

All three then went to Eau Claire with Ketteman driving.

The trio met Banks at Garton's Motel on East Clairemont Avenue in the town of Washington.

The two women were sitting in the front seat while Novak was hiding in the back seat. Banks, who apparently didn't know Novak was in the back seat, then got into the back seat of the truck.

Ketteman said within a minute she heard Banks say "whoa" and immediately heard a gunshot. She said Novak had the gun and that it went off after Banks tried to take it out of Novak's hand.

At this point Ketteman and Keppert had already switched positions in the front seat.

After the shot was fired, Novak repeatedly said the word "drive," so Keppert began driving on back roads.

After a period of time, Ketteman said, Novak opened a back door of the truck and pushed Banks out.