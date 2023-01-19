Murder suspect makes initial court appearance

Jan. 18—LIMA — A Lima teenager charged with murder waived his right to a probable cause hearing Wednesday morning in Lima Municipal Court.

Through his attorney, Jim Owen, Takal Austin agreed to have his case bound over to the Allen County Common Pleas Court for consideration by an upcoming session of the grand jury. Municipal Court Magistrate Richard Warren continued Austin's bond at $1 million.

Austin, 18, was arrested Jan. 9 in connection with the Dec. 29 shooting death of Lima resident Kobe Bryant.

Prior to Wednesday's hearing, Owen was overheard asking Allen County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Destiny Caldwell if she would provide to the defense a copy of a video, which allegedly shows the shooting. Caldwell assured Owen all discovery would be turned over as is customary.

Asked specifically by The Lima News about the existence of a video of the shooting, Caldwell said she would not comment on a pending case.

A statement from the Lima Police Department said officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. on the night of the shooting to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street. Upon arrival, they found Bryant, 22, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St. suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Bryant was one of the two teens charged in a May 14, 2017, shooting in the 300 block of North Collett Street, according to a statement from the LPD.