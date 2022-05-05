Murder suspect may show up on November ballot

May 5—A murder suspect could be on the Boone County Republican ballot in November unless he withdraws his name.

Andrew Wilhoite is one of three candidates who won the Republican nod in Tuesday's election to pursue a seat on the Clinton Township Board in November's general election. Wilhoite earned 60 votes to his colleagues' 106 and 110.

Wilhoite was charged with murder in March after confessing to police that he hit is wife with a concrete planter and dumped her body in a creek, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Elizabeth 'Nikki' Wilhoite, 41, filed for divorce from Andrew on March 17, and when Nikki didn't show up for work the next day, a co-worker told police the couple had domestic trouble and asked them to check on her, according to Boone County Dispatch records. Police reported finding Nikki's body where Andrew told them to look on March 19.

No one can remove Wilhoite's name from the ballot, but he has the right to withdraw his name by June 15, Brad King, co-director of the bipartisan Indiana Election Division, said Wednesday.

"There is no legal reason he can't be a candidate," King said. "Under our system you are innocent until you are proven guilty. If a person is convicted of a felony, then they are no longer eligible to be a candidate and are ineligible to hold office."

New office holders generally take an oath of office before Boone County Clerk Jessica Fouts in her office, but there's no rule requiring the oath to happen there.

"Any notary public can administer an oath of office, and that can be in any setting in which the person is available to have the oath administered and sign the oath of office," King said.

Fouts said she's never administered an oath to an inmate, and Boone County Republican Chairwoman Debbie Ottinger said she does not remember another time that a candidate was incarcerated.

Wilhoite, a 39-year-old farmer, is scheduled for pre-trial conference this month. August is the earliest possible date for his trial, but murder trials in Boone County usually occur more than a year after charges are filed. Wilhoite is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail until his trial, as required by law for the charge of murder, so he is not likely to be free before November.

Elected officials who cannot fulfill the duties of office due to an incapacity including incarceration or long-term illness may be removed from office in some cases, but that does not apply to township board members. Township boards have three members, and it only takes two to form a quorum and conduct business, King said.

The officer holder's party chooses a replacement when an officer holder resigns or when a candidate withdraws their name from the ballot, Ottinger said.

"Our hope is that he asks to be removed from the ballot and we can just replace him, but I don't know if anyone has talked to him about that," she said.

No Democrats sought the office in Tuesday's primary, but they or other non-Republican candidates may elect to run for vacant slots in the general election, Fouts said.