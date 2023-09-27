Murder suspect mistakenly released from Indianapolis jail captured by US Marshals

A homicide suspect who was accidentally released from an Indianapolis jail due to a records-keeping error has been recaptured, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Mason was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday afternoon. He was mistakenly released from the Adult Detention Center in Indianapolis on Sept. 13.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and congratulations to the (Marshal Service) for concluding this manhunt and safely bringing Mason back into custody,” said Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal in a news release. “Our federal partners have kept us informed throughout the entire process. We are truly thankful for their assistance and wide resources — most specifically, their task force partnerships with local law enforcement agencies that have allowed them to pursue Kevin Mason throughout the country.”

Why Kevin Mason was charged with murder

Mason is accused of shooting and killing Dontevius A. Catchings, 29, in the Shiloh Temple parking lot in Minneapolis after the funeral of a mutual friend in 2021, according to local news reports at the time.

"One funeral attendee told authorities that Mason and Catchings were longtime friends, but they got into a fistfight over Mason refusing to return a gun to Catchings," the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported at the time.

An internal investigation is underway to determine if any policy or procedural violations occurred, but two sheriff’s office employees have already been fired.

How was Mason mistakenly released?

Mason was arrested in Indianapolis on three different warrants — homicide, parole violation, and firearms possession — from three different jurisdictions, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities in Minnesota waived extradition on one warrant, which may have contributed to the Indianapolis release, said Col. James Martin with the sheriff's office.

A records clerk thought she was "correcting duplicate bookings" on Sept. 12 and removed two of his holds. The next day another jurisdiction removed its hold. Mason was released at 11:05 a.m. Sept. 13 and the sheriff's office became aware of his release at 5:30 p.m. that same day.

Officials waited six days before informing the public of Mason's release to use the time, Martin said, as a "tactical advantage" in keeping him from running underground.

More than a week after Mason was released, the sheriff's office announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture. Forestal also announced the arrest of Mason's girlfriend, Desiree Oliver, 29, a nurse working in Carmel, on charges of assisting a criminal, a Level 5 felony.

Oliver picked Mason up in her car shortly after his accidental release, Forestal said, then obtained a new cellphone and drove to a Walmart on North Keystone where she purchased men's clothing and toiletries. Investigators kept covert tabs on Oliver in hopes she would lead them to Mason, but later announced they believed Mason had left Indianapolis.

John Tufts covers evening breaking and trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Murder suspect accidentally released from Indianapolis jail found