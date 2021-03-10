Murder suspect mistakenly released from LA-area jail

Eric Leonard and Andrew Blankstein and Phil Helsel
·2 min read

A man charged in a 2018 murder in the Los Angeles area was released from jail by mistake and on the loose late Tuesday, authorities said.

Steven Manzo, 23, is thought to have been freed because of a data entry error, law enforcement sources said.

Manzo vanished after running across the 101 freeway in downtown Los Angeles in jail clothes, and sources said officials discovered that an incorrect entry in a computer system had led to his release but it was not clear by who.

Long Beach police public information officer Allison Gallagher said in a statement that Manzo should not have been released but did not say how it happened or who was to blame.

"Earlier today, we were notified by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office that suspect Steven Manzo was released from custody after our Department had already filed criminal charges," Gallagher said.

"Upon further review, it was determined he should not have been released," she said.

Los Angeles County online jail records show an entry of a dismissed murder case, apparently in error, and a release time of 2:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which runs the county jails and is responsible for moving most inmates awaiting trial to and from court, referred questions to Long Beach police.

Manzo is charged in the July 28, 2018, fatal shooting of Salvador Corrales, 24.

He was arrested in March 2020, Long Beach police said at the time. The shooting is thought to have occurred after a dispute in a parking lot.

Long Beach's police department will work with local agencies "to make every effort to locate suspect Manzo to take him safely into custody," public information officer Allison Gallagher said.

Long Beach, a city of about 466,000, is in the southern part of Los Angeles County. The 101 freeway, a major artery in Los Angeles, was shut down in both directions during the search for Manzo on Tuesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Hawaii declares state of emergency after rains cause floods

    The move came after a dam overflowed on the island of Maui, forcing evacuations and destroying homes, with the dam's "unsatisfactory" condition leading to it being scheduled for removal this year, the land department has said. "The emergency proclamation makes state general funds available that can be used quickly and efficiently to help those impacted by the severe weather," Ige said on Tuesday. The emergency declaration covers the counties of Hawai'i, Maui, Kalawao, O'ahu and Kaua'i, the governor's office said in a statement, while the disaster relief period runs until May 8.

  • GOP struggles to define Biden, turns to culture wars instead

    President Joe Biden and the Democrats were on the brink of pushing through sprawling legislation with an eyepopping, $1.9 trillion price tag. Unlike previous Democratic leaders, Biden himself simply isn't proving to be an easy target or animating figure for the GOP base, prompting Republicans to turn to the kind of cultural issues the party has used to cast Democrats as elitist and out of touch with average Americans.

  • Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher after tech rally

    Asian stock prices followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday following a rally for major tech companies. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index closed up 1.4%, led by gains for Apple, Amazon and other tech majors.

  • Uber driver was pepper sprayed after ejecting rider without mask, police say

    The driver picked up the rider in San Francisco, California and ended the ride shortly after realizing a rider was not wearing a face mask.

  • Saddened Queen Elizabeth will address Harry and Meghan's racism accusation

    Queen Elizabeth said on Tuesday the British royals were saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and promised to privately address revelations about a racist remark about their son. Meghan and Harry's tell-all TV interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on U.S. television on Sunday has plunged the monarchy into its biggest crisis since the 1997 death of Harry's mother Diana. In the two-hour show, Meghan accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son Archie's skin might be and ignoring her pleas for help while she felt suicidal.

  • Rupert Grint says there were times when making 'Harry Potter' felt 'suffocating'

    Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley from 2001 to 2011 and said he loved growing up on the sets with the same people, but always craved a change.

  • Thomas Markle took a dig at Prince Harry and said 'I've never played naked pool' or 'dressed like Hitler'

    Thomas Markle also told "Good Morning Britain" that Prince Harry did not support Meghan Markle enough when she was struggling with her mental health.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Britons split on age lines on how Harry and Meghan were treated by royals

    Britons are divided on how the royal family treated Prince Harry and his wife Meghan according to age, with a majority of young people saying it was unfair and half of older people saying the opposite, a YouGov opinion poll showed on Tuesday. Oprah Winfrey's interview with the couple, in which they accused a family member of making a racist remark about their son and Meghan said she had been alienated to the point of contemplating suicide, was broadcast in Britain on Monday. More than a third of Britons said their sympathies lie with the Queen and members of the Royal Family, while one in five say that they sit with Prince Harry and Meghan, according to the poll.

  • Column: After Meghan and Harry's interview, royal family has to decide what 'family' means

    Talking with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exposed a dilemma for Britain: Does it truly want a 21st century royal family?

  • 'The Walking Dead' writer says fans were likely never going to see Daryl and Leah kiss even if we weren't in a pandemic

    Episode writer Nicole Mirante-Matthews said fans likely wouldn't have seen Daryl be intimate on Sunday's "TWD" even if we weren't in a pandemic.

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.

  • Meghan and Harry Oprah interview: Palace breaks silence to say racism claims taken ‘very seriously’

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Brits are calling out the 'dystopian' and 'post-apocalyptic' American pharma ads that aired during Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

    The US and New Zealand are the only two countries that allow pharmaceutical companies to advertise directly to consumers.

  • 7 unanswered questions we can't stop thinking about after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's jaw-dropping interview

    People are now wondering about the status of Prince Harry and Charles' relationship, as well as Meghan Markle's with Kate Middleton.

  • 2022 Winter Olympics without the USA? Push to boycott grows over China's alleged human rights abuses

    Human rights groups and some in Congress say a U.S.-led boycott would send a forceful signal to China about America's commitment to freedom.

  • Oprah targeted by bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory after Harry and Meghan interview broadcast

    Not first time Oprah has been subject of conspiracy theory about wearing ankle monitor

  • Texas Governor makes correcting power grid operator's billing 'emergency' item

    Abbott said he wants the legislature to take action in its upcoming session to reduce emergency power pricing put in place by ERCOT during the weather crisis in the state. "The emergency item includes any inaccurate excessive charges and any issues regarding ancillary service prices," the Texas governor's office said in a statement. Abbott's declaration comes a day after Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick called ERCOT to correct the $16 billion pricing error during the week of a winter storm that led to power outages across the state.

  • Stripping Harry and Meghan of security had nothing to do with Archie title decision

    The decision to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of round-the-clock protection had nothing to do with Buckingham Palace’s refusal to make their son Archie a prince, The Daily Telegraph can disclose. The Duchess complained in her television interview with Oprah Winfrey that depriving Archie of a title had put his safety at risk. She said there had been “no explanation” for the decision. But UK police protection for the Sussexes was only withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties following a meeting of the government body in charge of overseeing royal and VIP protection. The Prince of Wales then refused to pay for security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of his own pocket. The row over security is at the heart of the rift between father and son, laid bare in the bombshell television interview with Winfrey. The Duke said his father had stopped taking his calls after they had left Britain. He complained in the interview that during their stay in Canada, he was told “at short notice security was going to be removed”. Separately, the Duchess complained that a decision taken by Buckingham Palace not to give their son Archie the royal title of prince had prevented him receiving armed police protection. The decision angered the Duke and Duchess because 24-hour protection was given to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of the Duke of York, up until 2011, when they were still at university.