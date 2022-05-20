Murder suspect mistakenly released from Marion County Jail overnight is back in custody

A man charged in an Indianapolis homicide was mistakenly released from jail for several hours overnight Friday before being arrested again, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Noah Edwards, who’s charged with murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, was taken back into custody roughly 11 hours after Sheriff’s officials say he was released from the Adult Detention Center.

More: Sheridan Tom had completed drug treatment. He was killed before his next step in recovery.

The Sheriff’s Warrant Unit arrested him on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

From left: The new court building, Marion County Sheriff's Office and Adult Detention Center, located at the Community Justice Campus on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Indianapolis.

The office confirmed that another person in the jail with a similar name, was supposed to be released and said in a prepared statement that officials are determining what led to the error.

“While it’s obvious proper procedures were not followed, an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the release,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Online court records show the other person has been charged with possession of a narcotic drug and carrying a handgun without a license.

Officials noted Sheriff Kerry Forestal “fully expects” one or more employees to be terminated at the end of the investigation.

Officials noted Sheriff Kerry Forestal “fully expects” one or more employees to be terminated at the end of the investigation into how a murder suspect was mistakenly released from the Adult Detention Center.

Noah Edwards is one of three people accused in the killing of Sheridan Tom, 32, on April 18 on the south side of Indianapolis. A probable cause affidavit said Tom was lured to an abandoned home on East Werges Avenue by a woman, Emily Kilgore, then shot in the back. Police in court records said the suspects took $160 from Tom.

Tom's sister, Raven Kryzyzanowski, said their family feels "sick" over the mistaken release.

"If Sheridan doesn't get to experience life, then they shouldn't get to experience life outside of bars," she said. "I pray that there are more measures taken to make sure they never get to."

More: A plan was hatched to lure, then rob, Sheridan Tom on April 18. It ended in his killing

Police in the affidavit said Noah Edwards denied his involvement during interviews with investigators.

Story continues

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit and a task force with the U.S. Marshals Service this month took a 17-year-old, whose name has not been announced, into custody in the case.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Noah Edwards mistakenly released from Marion County Jail overnight