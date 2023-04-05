Murder suspect Nichole Brooks appears in court for status hearing

Apr. 5—PRINCETON — A trial remained on track Tuesday for a Mercer County woman facing charges including first-degree murder in the March 2022 shooting death of a 13-year-old girl.

Nichole Brooks, 44, of Bluefield was brought before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a status hearing. Brooks has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, wanton endangerment and conspiracy to commit murder.

Swope asked attorney Joe Harvey, who is representing Brooks along with attorney J.J. McPherson, if there were any issues that could delay their client's trial.

Harvey replied that he did not see anything that would hold up the trial, and that he would meet with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Josh Lawson to go over the trial's exhibits.

Brooks is currently being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver. Her trial will begin in late May.

Her daughter, 23-year-old Isis Wallace of Bluefield, pleaded guilty March 29 to second-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit murder. Her sentences will be set to run consecutively. Sentencing has been set for early June.

Wallace is facing up to 50 years in prison. She will not be eligible for parole until she serves at least 15 years of her sentence, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brian K. Cochran.

The 13-year-old girl was hit by a single bullet fired from a vehicle Wallace and Brooks were driving on March 23, 2022, at the intersection of Cumberland Road and U.S. Route 460 in Bluefield, Cochran said.

The shooting occurred the evening of March 23, 2022 after a verbal altercation was reported between Wallace and her ex-boyfriend outside Brooks and Wallace's home on Memorial Avenue, Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams with Bluefield Police Department said later during a preliminary hearing. The ex-boyfriend was arrested and charged with domestic battery. He posted bond that evening and his sister drove from North Carolina with her 13-year-old daughter to get him.

After being released, the ex-boyfriend returned to Memorial Avenue with his sister and her daughter to get his belongings, Adams stated. There was another argument, and a video taken by a neighbor's home security camera indicated that a shot was fired at the car as it drove away. Brooks and Wallace then left in an SUV, and more security videos shot from businesses showed the SUV following the car carrying the ex-boyfriend.

Both cars reached the intersection at Route 460 and Cumberland Road. Another security video showed a shot being fired.

The girl, who was struck in the head, was driven to Princeton Community Hospital and then transferred to a Charleston hospital where she later passed away.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

