Murder suspect is no-show at hearing

Terrance Reese did not show up for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday, so now law officers are on the lookout for the murder suspect.

Wichita Falls Police

Reese, 45, is accused of killing Hulan Waldon, 47, in February 2008. Police found Waldon at a home in the 800 block of Dallas Street. He had been beaten and died from blunt-force trauma to the head a short time later at United Regional.

An affidavit filed in the case described witnesses' accounts of a confrontation between Reese and Hulan over drugs in which Reese began hitting Hulan. Hulan was not arrested at the time and the case went cold until WFPD detectives discovered in 2018 Reese was in federal custody. Wichita Falls Police arrested him in May 2021 on the murder charge.

Hulan was later released on $100,000 bond. Since that time his case had been winding through court procedures until he failed to show up for Tuesday's hearing in 78th District Court.

