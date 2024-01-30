Murder suspect in Orlando allegedly ‘played with human remains,’ affidavit says

An arrest warrant for the suspect involved in the murder of two men in Orlando over the weekend reveals gruesome details regarding their death.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies walked into a blood-spattered home on the 1000 block of Tucker Avenue on Saturday evening, according to the report. Deputies responded around 10 p.m. after receiving a call from a witness.

In the arrest warrant, the witness stated the incident took place around 7 p.m. and that the suspect, Jose Rafael Cantarero, wanted help disposing of the bodies. The arrest report said the witness described the suspect using the hammer and “playing with human remains.” The witness also recalled the suspect saying: “That’s what you get.”

When deputies arrived they found a hammer just outside the back door, according to the report.

The victims, Joseph Garcia Oliver, 38, and Eswin Jose Aragon Hernandez, 34, were located inside the home with “severe head trauma,” the arrest warrant said.

The witness told investigators Cantarero relocated to another location after the incident to shower and change his clothes.

Later that evening, while detectives were conducting interviews, Cantarero turned himself in without incident. The suspect was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder with a weapon and jailed in Orange County.