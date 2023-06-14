Murder suspect part of trio who robbed, shot at man at busy Cobb apartment complex, police say

Three men are being accused of a violent carjacking in Cobb County. Police say one of those was also wanted for murder in Gwinnett County.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell was at the Amber Grove Apartments where police say a trio of men robbed a man at gunpoint, pistol whipped him and then shot at him.

Two of the suspects have been arrested, Andrick Barron and Xavier Jones. They say they committed a string of crimes in Cobb County.

“It is concerning because crime is escalating everywhere so that’s pretty much the only thing that effects me,” said neighbor Francina Rutledge.

Police say Barron, Jones and a third man who is still on the run stole a man’s wallet, jewelry and car earlier this week.

An employee at the apartment complex told Newell that the complex is under new management and they have been working to keep families safe.

“I feel safe in Cobb County more so than any other county because you do see Cobb County is out a lot,” Rutledge said.

Newell learned that Jones spent months on the run for a Gwinnett murder. Police say he shot and killed a man in Norcross in April. The victim was found in the doorway of a restaurant.

