Murder suspect has pre-trial in March

Jan. 25—CATLETTSBURG — A pre-trial conference is scheduled for an Ashland man accused of setting a house ablaze, killing a woman inside, in October 2020.

Demetrius Butler, 53, has a pre-trial set for March 7 at 9 a.m. in Boyd County Circuit Judge John Vincent's court.

Butler was indicted in April 2021 by a grand jury on one count of first-degree manslaughter and first-degree arson, but additional evidence altered manslaughter to murder.

Raven N. Warner, Butler's girlfriend at the time, died in a house fire in the 3000 block of Rail Road Street on Oct. 26, 2020. Butler is accused of setting fire to the home.

If convicted on his current charges, he could face 50 years in prison. A persistent felony offender enhancement could entail additional time.

Josh Miller, a public advocate out of Lexington, is representing Butler. Miller was in court on Thursday as Butler appeared via video conference from the Boyd County Detention Center.

Both the Commonwealth and defense listened as Judge Vincent sustained a pair of motions that kept the ball rolling toward a pre-trial and eventual jury trial.

(606) 326-2664 — asnyder@dailyindependent.com