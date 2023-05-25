Murder suspect has prison history for violent crimes

May 25—The man accused of murdering a woman on St. Simons Island Saturday was denied bond Wednesday during a first-appearance hearing, and it was not his first time facing violent charges in Glynn County.

Ricky Ricardo Easterling, 50, of Glynn County, was read his rights in Glynn County Magistrate Court on charges of felony murder, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Easterling remains in Glynn County Detention Center for allegedly shooting and killing Dawn Newbauer, 52, at around 1 a.m. Saturday behind the Retreat Village shopping center on St. Simons Island.

Police said the two knew each other but have not elaborated on the nature of their relationship.

Easterling's prison record includes three prior stints of incarceration in the state Department of Corrections system, DOC, dating back to an arrest in 1999.

Most recently, Easterling was released from Johnson State Prison in September 2020 after serving two years in prison, five months of which were in Glynn County Detention Center, following a guilty plea to aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, DOC and court records show. He was sentenced to two years in prison and nearly 18 years of probation. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim, to go through substance abuse and mental health evaluation and treatment, and to complete a family violence intervention program, according to court records. The charges stemmed from a September 2018 incident in Glynn County.

Easterling's first state-prison incarceration began in February 2000, when he was transferred from county jail to state prison after a conviction out of Brantley and Ware counties on charges of hijacking a motor vehicle, vehicle theft, impersonating another, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of cocaine and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Prison records show he was sentenced to 20 years for both counts of aggravated assault and the hijacking, to five years for the vehicle theft and cocaine possession, and to one year for obstruction. The records are unclear if the sentences were to run concurrently or consecutively.

Easterling served nine of those years and was released nearly 10 years to the day after the date of the crimes on June 13, 2009, DOC records show. The crimes were committed on June 15, 1999.

Easterling stayed out of jail until November 2014 when he was arrested and convicted in Glynn County of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was arrested March 18, 2014, pled guilty to the charges and was transferred to state prison Nov. 18, 2014. He was released March 5, 2015.

As Easterling's case begins its journey through the court system, Newbauer's family is making plans to honor her memory. Matt Newbauer, Dawn Newbauer's stepson, announced on Facebook that a memorial service for family is scheduled locally next week and a celebration-of-life service is being scheduled for June 12 in Brunswick for "all whom were touched by Dawn."

"The exact details will be shared shortly, but I wanted to acknowledge the outpouring of love and support for my mom," Newbauer said.