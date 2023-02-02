Murder suspect punched woman repeatedly in head, damaging her brain, police say

Feb. 1—New warrants filed for a Gainesville man charged with murder detail how he allegedly punched a woman in the head repeatedly, damaging her brain.

Diandre Andreus Dryden, 23, was charged with malice murder and felony murder in the death of Latasha Smith, who was found Jan. 23 in the grass outside of the Pointe Lanier apartments on Spring Road.

Gainesville Police Investigator Brad Raper sought new warrants signed Tuesday, Jan. 31, including aggravated battery, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and concealing death.

The warrants stated Dryden repeatedly punched Smith and choked her, putting the timeframe of the incident between 9 p.m. Jan. 22 and 3 a.m. Jan. 23.

The new warrants also stated Dryden tampered with evidence, including Smith's body and her car, in the early morning hours before Smith's body was reported to law enforcement.

Dryden's attorney, Chris van Rossem, declined to comment.

Holbrook did not return calls for more information Wednesday, Feb. 1.