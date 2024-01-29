Murder suspect recaptured by authorities: Timeline of Shane Pryor's escape in Philadelphia

Shane Pryor, 17, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia on Sunday evening. Pryor, who is awaiting trial in a 2020 homicide case, had escaped outside of a hospital last week.

17-year-old Shane Pryor was taken to a children's hospital in Philadelphia for treatment for a hand injury when he escaped and fled around noon Wednesday, Philadelphia Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said at a news conference.

Pryor was 14 when he was charged in an October 2020 homicide, and has been in a juvenile facility ever since awaiting charges on murder, conspiracy and firearms crimes.

At the time of his escape, he was considered to be dangerous. He was taken into custody Sunday by the U.S Marshals Service, who will transfer him to police homicide detectives.

Here's a timeline of Pryor's escape, and what to know.

October 2020: Death of 54-year-old Tanya Harris

Pryor, 17, had been in a juvenile facility since he was 14 awaiting a trial related to the October 2020 homicide of 54-year-old Tanya Harris of Philadelphia, who had been shot in the head and found in an alley. He was charged with murder, conspiracy and firearms crimes.

His lawyer, Paul DiMaio, said his client has always maintained his innocence. DiMaio said a judge recently declined a request to send Pryor's case back to juvenile court, which may have led him to lose hope, the Associated Press reported.

Shane Pryor, a 17-year-old inmate awaiting trial on a murder charge, is pictured.

Wednesday: Pryor escapes Philadelphia hospital

On Wednesday, Pryor fled from the driveway of the emergency room at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he had been waiting for treatment of a hand injury. He was not shackled when he fled.

Security cameras showed that Pryor "ran building to building" and asked people he encountered for a phone. The initial search included those areas around the hospital, including large parking garages.

Less than an hour after his escape, authorities said he was seen on video getting into a car that drove him away.

Friday: Marshals announce arrest of driver, release more information

On Friday, police announced the driver, 18-year-old Michael Diggs, was arrested Wednesday night and is accused of hindering apprehension, escape, criminal conspiracy and use of a communication facility. Authorities said Pryor was not in the car when Diggs was arrested. Diggs and and another person who was in the vehicle were questioned, but no charges have been filed against the other person.

The search for Pryor continued, with SWAT, Philadelphia Police, Pennsylvania Police and K-9 units assisting.

The Marshals Service also said on Friday that Pryor was spotted around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in a store wearing different clothes than when he escaped.

Sunday: Pryor captured

Pryor was captured Sunday by marshals, who will hand him over to police homicide detectives, Sgt. Eric Gripp with the Philadelphia Police Department said.

"A special thanks goes out to the media and public for sharing their tips and information," Gripp said in a statement. "No further information is available at this time."

