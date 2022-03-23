Murder suspect, released on bail, now charged with tampering with witness

PROVIDENCE — A murder suspect whose release on bail elicited an outcry is facing new allegations that he tried to contact his ex-girlfriend to get her to recant her account of the shooting.

State prosecutors on Thursday charged Andrew Mangru, 22, of Pawtucket, with obstruction of justice; soliciting another to commit a crime; and attempting to violate a no-contact order by asking his mother to persuade his ex-girlfriend to retract her statement about the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Andrei Bonilla.

Authorities say Mangru shot to death Bonilla, a field service technician for IGT who ran a clothing line called "Rise Above Hate," around 2 a.m. on Aug. 28 after finding him in a car with his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his 2-year-old son. Mangru was also charged with beating her at the scene. He has pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

Remembering Andrei Bonilla: Family of Providence homicide victim remembers him as 'the very best of us'

“I want you to understand there only a certain amount of time she got to make things right," he wrote to his mother in a letter sent in early December from the Adult Correctional Institutions. "I got a bail hearing with witnesses coming up and if she goes that’s it for me mami …. If she recant before my bail hearing U can walk and this case would drop. TRUST ME! Ma you got to talk to her before she goes to that hearing or I’m done.”

An order was issued barring Mangru from contacting the ex-girlfriend after his arrest in September. The Journal is not identifying the woman because she is the alleged victim of domestic assault.

Mangru pleaded not guilty to the new charges at his arraignment Monday before Superior Court Judge Kristin E. Rodgers.

He has been free on home-confinement since mid-February after Rodgers agreed to release him on $10,000 surety bail with conditions, over the objections of state prosecutors.

Two grieving families, Mayor Elorza: blast judge who refuses to jail defendants charged with murder

Story continues

Rhode Island legal groups: Officials' criticism of bail rulings called 'attack' on Constitution

Rodgers emphasized that the purpose of bail is to ensure a defendant’s appearance in court, but that she must weigh whether he would pose a hazard to the community or risk of flight. Mangru faces up to two consecutive life sentences if convicted.

“While the severity of the sentence in this matter is indeed high should he be convicted, that being consecutive life sentences, this court is satisfied that home confinement bail for Mr. Mangru will appropriately prevent the defendant from removing himself from the jurisdiction, which will protect the community and the witnesses from any danger that he might arguably pose, and it assures his presence in court,” the judge said.

She ordered Mangru not to contact his ex-girlfriend at the Jan. 26 hearing. She warned that doing so would be a violation of his bail terms and that his home confinement would be revoked.

A new bail hearing is set for Monday in Mangru’s murder case. His lawyers, Sarah Potter and Elizabeth Payette, did not immediately respond to an inquiry Wednesday. Rodgers declined comment through a courts spokesman.

Endhir Bonilla, speaking at Providence police headquarters on Feb. 15, said he is agonized by a judge's decision to grant bail to the man charged with murdering his son, Andrei Bonilla.

Rodgers’ decision to release Mangru and Quelon Page, 31, accused of shooting 25-year-old Tyreik Grundy to death May 14, on bail raised an outcry. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and Providence police officials joined Bonilla's and Grundy’s loved ones at a news conference in January decrying the ruling.

“It’s outrageous. It’s unacceptable and we hope that judges in the future will not allow bail in these kinds of cases,” said Elorza, who knew one of the young men who died and is a Harvard-trained lawyer.

The news conference drew criticism from the Rhode Island Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Rhode Island Bar Association. Both groups accused Elorza and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré of trading on the families’ grief in cases where the judge’s role is to rule on facts and law – absent emotional considerations.

The August shooting: Providence police identify victims in weekend homicides; one suspect named

The executive board of the defense lawyers association faulted Elorza's and Paré’s statements as “alarming” and an affront to the Constitution and the legal tenet that everyone, even someone charged with a capital crime such as murder, is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

It is unclear how Mangru’s recent charges will factor into Judge Rodgers’s decision making.

The charges relate to accusations that occurred in December, just as his days-long bail hearing was set to begin.

According to state Department of Corrections investigators, Mangru’s note got on their radar Dec. 20, when it was returned to the ACI as with a notice of return to sender, that there was no “mail receptacle” at the address he used for his mother in New Hampshire.

The investigators questioned Mangru after reading him his rights Dec. 21. They alleged that Mangru had admitted trying to reach the mother of his child through his own mother, but said he didn’t think he had done anything wrong.

He disputed the allegations days later, saying that he had written to his mother many times in the past with no issue. “The only reason letters get sent back is because of address issues and I know my mother’s address.”

He asked to appeal the findings.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence murder suspect who judge released on bail charged again