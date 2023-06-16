Murder suspect remains hospitalized after chase, Raynham crash that left woman seriously hurt

A man arrested in connection with a murder in Brockton last year remains hospitalized Friday after he was injured in a police chase that ended in a serious crash in Raynham on Thursday, authorities said.

David Lynch, 24, is hospitalized under the guard of troopers at Mass General Hospital in Boston as he awaits arraignment on a charge of murder in the fatal shooting of a man on Brockton’s West Park Street on Nov. 2, 2022, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Lynch, who had been featured on the “State Police Most Wanted” list, allegedly fled the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in Middleboro after troopers spotted him sitting in a BMW X1 SUV.

David Lynch

State police say Lynch rammed two cruisers before continuing onto Route 44 and disappearing from the sight of pursuing troopers.

Troopers later learned that Lynch had struck the driver of another car, a 32-year-old Taunton woman, at the intersection of Orchard and Warren streets in Raynham, leaving her with serious injuries.

Lynch, and 23-year-old Chelsea native Demarje Taylor, who was riding in the BMW SUV with him, took off on foot after the crash. They were apprehended following a brief chase.

The victim whose car was struck was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton and moved to a Boston hospital, where she is listed in serious condition.

Lynch and his passenger were also transported to Good Samaritan Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Lynch was later transferred to MGH.

Taylor has since been treated, released, and arraigned on gun possession charges. He is being held at the Ashe Street Jail in New Bedford.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

