Murder suspect reported robbery

Jul. 23—PLATTSBURGH — A day before she was charged with murder in connection with a Lyon Mountain woman's death, Nicole M. Cayea told police she was the victim of an armed robbery.

According to an incident report from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Cayea, 42, told police that three people forced entry into 98 Blake Road in Peru the night of July 5, armed with blunt objects and at least one firearm.

According to Cayea, they demanded drugs, which she told them she didn't have. Cayea told police that the three individuals — who she believed to be Keith Dubuque, Joshua Secore and Eli Golovach — then threatened to return and kill her and Ian Noone, who was also listed as a victim in the incident report.

POLICE RESPONSE

Cayea said the three men then rummaged through the home and removed her makeup bag before leaving, according to the report.

Responding officers said they checked the area and attempted to review security camera footage from a surrounding home, but many of the cameras were found to not be recording or had playback issues, the incident report said.

LUEBBERS DEATH

State Police and an officer from the Sheriff's Office arrived at 98 Blake Road for the reported armed robbery July 5 at 11:26 p.m. On July 7, State Police filed felony complaints against Cayea and Craig A. Foster, 37, charging both with second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Police said they found Crisie L. Luebbers, 42, of Lyon Mountain, who was also reported missing, dead at 98 Blake Road and accused Cayea and Foster of later stealing a 2005 Ford Escape, which Police said Luebbers was borrowing from an acquaintance. According to the felony complaints, police believe Luebbers died July 1.

Police said they recovered the Ford Escape July 12 in Worcester, Mass.

"The vehicle, along with the circumstances surrounding its discovery in Massachusetts, remain part of the ongoing investigation into Luebbers' death," State Police said.

INVESTIGATON ONGOING

Police could not verify whether the account Cayea and Noone provided police for the reported robbery was accurate or provide details on who called for police on July 5 or how the reported robbery then led to murder charges for Cayea and Foster, saying that those questions are all part of the pending investigation.

Secore, 26, was recently arrested on July 13 on fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, petit larceny and attempted third-degree criminal mischief charges and is being held in Clinton County Jail, according to Vinelink, a website that tracks custody statuses. It's unclear whether those charges are related to the reported robbery Cayea recounted to police.

Cayea and Foster are scheduled to appear in Peru Town Court July 27.

