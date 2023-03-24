Murder suspect returned to Johnstown; arraigned Friday for criminal homicide

Mar. 24—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Pittsburgh teen charged with the Jan. 23 shooting death of Marvin Price, 41, was returned to Cambria County on Friday to face a criminal homicide charge, authorities said.

Michael Cogdell, 18, was extradited from Las Vegas, where he was taken into custody March 4 by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force who found him at a residence there. He waived his right to oppose extradition.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said in an email that Cogdell was transported back to Cambria County on a commercial airline flight, escorted by a pair of Johnstown police detectives.

Cogdell was arraigned Friday by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg, where he is being held without bond.

According to a complaint affidavit filed by Johnstown police detectives, Cogdell allegedly shot Price numerous times as Price sat in his vehicle parked in the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown.

An autopsy performed at ForensicDx in Windber showed Price died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Surveillance video from Jan. 23 reportedly showed Cogdell walking on Park Avenue when a vehicle driven by Price slows down as it passes him, then makes a U-turn and parks. Cogdell is seen in the footage approaching the vehicle and leaning into the front seat, then sprinting away, according to police.

Police said they recovered Cogdell's cellphone after it was taken from the crime scene by Lexus Capri Simms, 26, Price's wife. Simms was charged with hindering apprehension/concealing or destroying evidence and tampering with evidence.

Surveillance video also allegedly showed Cogdell throwing his coat into a pile of bushes. Police later recovered the coat and seized a firearm that was in the pocket, they said. Police have not released information about a motive.

Cogdell was charged with criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated assault.